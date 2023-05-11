The Full Monty: FX Networks, Hulu Release Trailer for Sequel Series With the eight-episode sequel series hitting on June 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for FX Networks & Hulu's The Full Monty.

Last month, viewers were treated to some preview images from Academy Award-winning screenwriter Simon Beaufoy, co-writer Alice Nutter (Accused), and executive producer Uberto Pasolini's (Nowhere Special) eight-episode The Full Monty sequel series from FX Networks and Hulu. But now, we have the two things that were missing to complete the puzzle. Along with checking out the official trailer (waiting for you below), you can start marking down June 14th on your calendars because that's when the streaming series will hit screens.

Returning for the series is Robert Carlyle (Trainspotting, Once Upon A Time) as "Gaz," Mark Addy (Game of Thrones, A Knight's Tale) as "Dave," Lesley Sharp (Before We Die, Scott and Bailey) as "Jean," Hugo Speer (Britannia, Shadow and Bone) as "Guy," Paul Barber (The Dumping Ground, Gloves Off) as "Horse," Steve Huison (The Royle Family, The Navigators) as "Lomper," Wim Snape (The Beaker Girls, Gentleman Jack) as "Nathan," and Tom Wilkinson (Batman Begins, Michael Clayton) as "Gerald" – with rising star Talitha Wing (Wolfe, Alex Rider), as Gaz's teenage daughter, "Destiny." With all episodes set to stream on June 14th, here's a look at the official trailer for The Full Monty:

Taking place 25 years after the original British smash hit, the eight-episode series will follow the same band of brothers as they navigate the post-industrial city of Sheffield and society's crumbling healthcare, education, and employment sectors. The comedy-drama will uncover what happened to the gang after they put their kit back on, exploring their brighter, sillier and more desperate moments. It will also highlight how the fiercely funny world of these working-class heroes – still residing in Sheffield – has changed in the intervening decades.

Additional cast members include Paul Clayton (The Crown, The Split) as Lomper's husband, "Dennis." Miles Jupp (Why Didn't They Ask Evans?, The Durrells) stars as the recent divorcee and housing officer "Darren," who looks up to the Monty men for advice on navigating adult life. Sophie Stanton plays "Hetty," a colleague and friend of Jean, and Phillip Rhys Chaudhary (Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists) joins as "Dilip," Deputy Headteacher at the school. Newcomers Dominic Sharkey and Natalie Davies appear as Destiny's mates "Cal" and "Tabani" respectively, alongside Arnold Oceng, who plays a talented graffiti artist. Aiden Cook stars as wise-cracking twelve-year-old "Dean/'Twiglet,'" while Tupele Dorgu (Alma's Not Normal) portrays Destiny's mother, "Yaz." Produced by Simon Lewis, The Full Monty is executive produced for Disney+ EMEA by Lee Mason, Director, Scripted.