STARZ Unleashes Spartacus: House of Ashur Green & Red Band Trailers

Set for a two-episode premiere on December 5th, here are the epic green and red band official trailers for STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Article Summary Watch the official green and red band trailers for STARZ's epic new series Spartacus: House of Ashur.

Ashur returns from the dead to claim power as Dominus, launching a brutal rise in Ancient Rome's gladiator world.

Meet new characters, fierce gladiators, and rivals as Ashur turns betrayal into new spectacles of blood and ambition.

Spartacus: House of Ashur premieres December 5th with a two-episode event and weekly releases on STARZ.

With only a little more than a month to go until STARZ and Showrunner/EP Steven S. DeKnight's Nick E. Tarabay-starring Spartacus: House of Ashur unleashes its two-episode premiere on Friday, December 5, we've got not one but two official trailers waiting for you above. In a reimagined world where power, passion, and destiny unite for an unforgettable new story, viewers are invited back into the brutality of Ancient Rome with the shocking resurrection of the once-defeated Ashur (Tarabay), who now returns as "Dominus," the master of his own House. Fueled by vengeance and cunning ambition, Ashur rises from betrayal and bloodshed to seize power, gouging out a place for the House of Ashur in a new arena full of violence, desire, and twisted loyalty.

The green band and red band trailers above tease fierce new players in Ashur's world, including his battle-hardened gladiator trainer Korris, played by Graham McTavish (Preacher, House of the Dragon); relentless gladiatrix Achillia, played by Tenika Davis (Jupiter's Legacy, Cabinet of Curiosities); and the ambitious Tarchon, played by Jordi Webber (Choose Love, Prosper). Expanding the Roman stage, Julius Caesar, played by Jackson Gallagher (My Life Is Murder, NCIS: Sydney), and his wife, Cornelia, played by Jaime Slater (Daredevil, Pacific Rim: Uprising), join the cast of gladiators, nobles, villains, and schemers – all vying for power in a world where blood and lust are the ultimate weapons.

STARZ's Spartacus: House of Ashur is a thrilling, erotic, and history-bending roller-coaster experience that builds on everything that made the original series a colossal hit. What if Ashur had lived, and the Romans rewarded his treachery with the gladiator school where he once bled? Welcome to the House of Ashur. No longer a slave, Ashur has clawed his way to power, owning the same ludus that once owned him. But ruling a band of merciless gladiators is child's play compared to surviving the savage world of Roman politics — a cutthroat game in which betrayal isn't a sin, it's currency. He flips tradition on its head by unleashing Achillia, a fierce and powerful gladiatrix eager to prove herself worthy in a man's world. Together, they ignite a new kind of spectacle that shocks, disrupts, and offends the elite with every drop of blood.

In addition to Tarabay, McTavish, Davis, Webber, Gallagher and Slater, cast members featured in the trailer include Jamaica Vaughan (Home and Away, 800 Words) as Hilara, Ivana Baquero (Pan's Labyrinth, The Shannara Chronicles) as Messia, Claudia Black (The Nevers, Ahsoka) as Cossutia, India Shaw-Smith (The Pines Still Whisper, Supernatural) as Viridia and Leigh Gill (Joker, Game of Thrones) as Satyrus.

"Spartacus" creator, writer, and executive producer Steven S. DeKnight (Netflix's Daredevil) serves as showrunner and executive producer on Spartacus: House of Ashur. Rick Jacobson (Ash vs. Evil Dead, The Royal Treatment) and Aaron Helbing (The Flash, Mortal Kombat: Legacy) also serve as executive producers. Spartacus: House of Ashur is produced by Lionsgate Television for STARZ. New episodes will stream weekly on Fridays on the STARZ app and all STARZ streaming and on-demand platforms.

