Stephen Colbert Reveals When His "The Late Show" Run Will Wrap Up

During a taping of NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers set for tonight, Stephen Colbert reportedly revealed the date for his final "Late Show."

10 months after viewers learned that CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would end its run, Stephen Colbert will take to the late-night stage one last time on Thursday, May 21st. Though Colbert's final month was announced alongside news of the show ending and CBS walking away from that late-night time slot moving forward, a specific date was not known until today (reported and confirmed by LateNighter and Deadline Hollywood). Colbert will reportedly drop that bit of intel during his visit to NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers, which airs tonight.

Back in July 2025, the news broke that CBS's The Late Show with Stephen Colbert would be ending its run in May 2026, and that Paramount would be retiring "The Late Show" franchise at the same time – another nail in network late-night talk shows' coffin. During the taped opening to that night's show, Colbert addressed the move with the audience. "Before we start the show, I want to let you know something that I found out just last night. Next year will be our last season. The network will be ending 'The Late Show' in May. And…," Colbert shared, before being cut off by boos from the audience.

Colbert continued, "Yeah, I share your feelings. It's not just the end of our show, but it's the end of 'The Late Show' on CBS. I'm not being replaced. This is all just going away. And I do want to say… [pauses for boos] I do want to say that the folks at CBS have been great partners. I'm so grateful to the 'Tiffany Network' for giving me this chair and this beautiful theater to call home. And, of course, I'm grateful to you [points at camera], the audience, who have joined us [pauses for audience cheers and applause] every night, in here, out there, all around the world, Mr. and Mrs. America, and all of the ships at sea."

From there, Colbert called out and thanked the show's band and the 200+ people who make sure the show hits our screens on a regular basis, sharing how they made the show as much for each other as for the audience and viewers at home. Before moving on with the show, Colbert added, "I wish somebody else was getting it. And it's a job I'm looking forward to doing with this usual gang of idiots for another ten months. It's gonna be fun. Y'all ready?"

