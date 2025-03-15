Posted in: Opinion, streaming, TV, TV | Tagged: elon musk, opinion, stephen king, trump

Stephen King: US Economy in "Misery;" Trump, Musk Are "Annie Wilkes"

Bestselling author Stephen King looked to his classic novel Misery to explain what Elon Musk and Donald Trump are doing to the U.S. Economy.

When POtuS Donald Trump and his resident DOGE-bag Elon Musk aren't containing to turn the U.S. into the world's biggest punchline, they're also blindly chainsawing nearly anything and everything having to do with the U.S. Government (though we're not quite sure all government contracts are being independently audited). So, leave it to bestselling author Stephen King to offer the best comparison yet to what they're doing – and he looked to one of his classics for inspiration. "Let's put it this way: The American economy is like Paul Sheldon. Donald Trump and Elon Musk are its number-one fans," King posted on Saturday. Of course, King is referencing his classic 1987 novel Misery.

First published by Viking Press, the novel focuses on a battle of wills after novelist Paul Sheldon encounters his "number one fan," Annie Wilkes. Suffering serious injuries from a near-fatal car accident, Sheldon is rescued and taken care of by former nurse Annie. But before too long, Sheldon realizes that he's not a patient but a prisoner – and let's just say that Annie isn't too thrilled with the new direction that Sheldon is taking in his writing career. Three years later, director Rob Reiner, writer William Goldman, and actors James Caan and Kathy Bates would bring Sheldon (Caan) and Annie (Bates) the novel to life with a feature film adaptation that would earn Bates the 1991 Academy Award for Best Actress. Here's a look at King's tweet from earlier today, making the apt comparison:

Let's put it this way: The American economy is like Paul Sheldon. Donald Trump and Elon Musk are its number-one fans. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 15, 2025 Show Full Tweet

Here's a look back at King's first two tweets of the year from last month – his first since November 2024:

Just wanted to say that Trump is a traitorous, Putin-loving dipshit!

Goes double for Elon! — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 20, 2025 Show Full Tweet

