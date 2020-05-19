Steve Carell's Gen. Naird Finds Space Hard in Space Force Trailer

With Steve Carell (The Office) and Emmy Award winner Greg Daniels' Netflix comedy Space Force slowly making its way to the launchpad for its May 29 liftoff, viewers are being treated to the official trailer for the ten-episode series. In Space Force, Carell's decorated pilot and four-star General Mark R. Naird had dreams of running the Air Force until he was tapped to lead the newly-formed sixth branch of the military: Space Force. Moving his family to a remote Colorado base, Naird and his team of scientists and "spacemen" are charged with fulfilling The White House's goal of getting (more) American boots on the moon by 2024 and for the U.S. to win the race to dominate space.

Now, Naird finds himself trying to make the most out of a project everyone else around him seems invested in seeing fail while getting to know his family again (and possibly forging a new one). Thankfully, there's nothing The Beach Boys can't help him solve. Because if Naird isn't careful, he and his team of dreamers might just turn what was once thought of a joke into something special:

Netflix's Space Force also stars John Malkovich (The New Pope), Lisa Kudrow (Friends), Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation), Diana Silvers (Glass), Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley), Tawny Newsome (Sherman's Showcase), Alex Sparrow (unREAL), Don Lake (NCIS), Noah Emmerich (The Americans), Fred Willard (Modern Family), and Jessica St. Clair (Playing House). Series co-creator Carell is also set to executive produce, with Daniels serving as showrunner and executive producer. Joining them for their take on Donald Trump's Space Force initiative as executive producer is 3 Arts' Howard Klein (The Office). Paul King (Paddington) is on board to direct two episodes, including the pilot.