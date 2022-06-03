Stranger Things 4 Writers Confirm S04E09 Epic Running Time

Now that fans of Netflix and the Duffer Bros' Stranger Things 4 are in the midst of watching, rewatching & analyzing anything and everything that Volume 1 had to offer, we have some updated intel from none other than the show's writers regarding Volume 2. Set to premiere this summer, we already knew that the wrap-up volume would consist of two, longer-than-usual episodes. Well, we learned this afternoon just how epic the season finale will be. Sharing the news via Twitter, S04E09 "Chapter Nine: The Piggyback" is clocking in at 2 hours and 19 minutes.

Now here's a look at that tweet from the show's writers room confirming just how big of a season finale is in store when Volume 2 premieres this July 4th weekend:

Official finale runtime: 2 hours and 19 minutes — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) June 3, 2022 Show Full Tweet

And here's a nostalgic look back at the first volume of Stranger Things 4 (currently streaming… like you needed to be told):

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Now here's a look at the letter shared by the Duffer Bros announcing the series' end with the fifth season, but teasing that more from the show's universe might be on the way:

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.