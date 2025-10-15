Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Duffers Confirm Series Finale "Around Two Hours"

Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer offered some new insights into Stranger Things 5, including the series finale clocking in at "around two hours."

With only a little more than a month to go until the first volume of Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5 hits our screens, the Duffers are opening up about the hit Netflix series, the streaming series' final run, the future of the franchise, their new deal with Paramount (and their future with Netflix), and more. Regarding Stranger Things 5, the Duffers added a bit more clarity to the time jump, confirmed that the series finale will be feature-length, and discussed how they approached the final run.

When the series returns, our folks are all back in Hawkins, and it will have been 18 months since the Season 4 finale. Speaking of finales, Matt Duffer shared that the series finale ("The Rightside Up") will clock in at "around two hours." And when those final credits roll, the Duffers will have said everything that they needed to say about the five-season-long storyline. "We do every last remaining thing we wanted to do with the Demogorgons and Mind Flayer and Vecna and the Upside Down and Hawkins and these characters," shared Matt during a profile interview with Variety. "This is a complete story. It's done."

As for how to approach the series ender, the Duffers looked to Six Feet Under, Friday Night Lights, and The Sopranos to get a better sense of what their finales worked so well. "The shows that are trying to be super clever — I think that's where it can go wrong really quickly," Ross Duffer noted. "We knew roughly what the end scene was for years — it wasn't something we had a strain to come up with. There were elements of it that were discussed for weeks, but the core idea of the ending, we had for a really long time," Matt explained. "Anyway, we're really happy with the way it ended. It's nerve-racking to put it out. I'm sure people will have opinions!"

Taking a video of his computer screen, Ross Duffer announced earlier this week the following episodes with their respective runtimes – with the first volume having a total runtime of close to 4-1/2 hours:

S05E01: "The Crawl" – 1 hour, 8 minutes

S05E02: "The Vanishing of [Redacted]" – 54 minutes

S05E03: "The Turnbow Trap" – 1 hour, 6 minutes

S05E04: "Sorcerer" – 1 hour, 23 minutes

Here's a look at Ross Duffer's Instagram post from Monday afternoon, confirming the runtimes:

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

