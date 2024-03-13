Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Finn Wolfhard Teases "Leader Mike" Moments & More

Stranger Things 5 star Finn Wolfhard on the final season being different from Season 4 - teasing "some 'leader Mike' moments" are on the way.

Article Summary Stranger Things 5 returns to Season 1 roots, with some 'leader Mike' moments.

Finn Wolfhard excited for grand scale of final season, talks character dynamics.

Duffer Brothers aim for a creatively satisfying ending, avoiding fan service.

Season 5 marks the end for beloved characters as universe explores new stories.

Over the weekend, we learned from Millie Bobby Brown that Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5 has nine months of filming left, that she's aware of what happens with her character, and that she had read up through about six of the eight scripts for the fifth & final season's episodes. Now, we're getting some perspective on the final run from Finn Wolfhard, who discusses how the final season will be getting back to much of the show's first-season roots while teasing that that are "some 'leader Mike' moments" on the way. In addition, Wolfhard shares how much he appreciates being able to be back in Hawkins and filming with everyone after feeling a little "jealous" of the Hawkins storyline because he wasn't able to be a part of it.

"This last season is sort of a crossroads, and so we're getting back into a lot of the dynamics of season one, which is really fun. There's some 'leader Mike' moments, and it's a very grand season, obviously. Every season has gotten bigger and bigger and bigger, and this season is huge, but it's also kind of isolated as well. So it's really fun, and I'm very excited for people to see it," Wolfhard shared about the final run during a profile/interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Regarding that fourth season, Wolfhard shared that while being apart from much of the cast felt a little isolating at times, it also gave him the opportunity "to have a storyline with people that I hadn't really acted with for a long time, like Charlie Heaton, who plays Jonathan." Wolfhard continued, "I never really had full scenes with him ever. I was already very close friends with Charlie, but just being able to really have scenes with him was really nice. And then spending time with Noah [Schnapp] and everyone was great." But that didn't mean he wasn't keeping an eye on what was happening in Hawkins.

"We really didn't shoot very much for the first few months of production because they were so focused on all the Hawkins stuff. So I was really jealous. Even when I finally watched the show, my favorite part was watching the other guys in Hawkins. I just liked that storyline so much," Wolfhard explained. "So, yeah, not being around everyone all the time was definitely a bummer about filming 4, but 5 is the opposite. We're all together all the time, and a bunch of us live around the corner and across the street from each other in real life. So the cast is really seeing each other a lot, and we're in a lot of the same scenes, which has been really great."

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

