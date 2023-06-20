Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5: Maya Hawke Feels "Mixed" on Robin Having Love Life

Maya Hawke has expressed some doubts when it comes to Robin being in a romantic relationship during Netflix's Stranger Things 5.

Over the weekend, Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer (The Duffer Brothers) dropped a big surprise during Netflix's global fan event TUDUM, announcing that Linda Hamilton ("Terminator" franchise, Resident Alien) had joined the cast of Stranger Things 5. With the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike still in play and a potential SAG-AFTRA strike on the horizon, it's safe to say that it's still going to be a while before we have anything concrete to report about the final season. But that doesn't mean that the cast doesn't already have some thoughts on what they would like to see – for both their respective characters and the series overall. For example, Maya Hawke had a chance to discuss the Netflix series with Yahoo! Entertainment. During a recent interview, Hawke addressed the possibility of her character Robin having a girlfriend in Vickie (Amybeth McNulty) – a possibility that the actor doesn't sound completely sold on the idea.

"I don't know. I feel mixed about it. I feel that it's both a great thing, but I also love characters where their love life is not the center of their existence," Hawke shared while discussing the possibility of Robin & Vickie being an item for the streaming series' final run. But while Hawke isn't sold on bringing romance into Robin's life during the final season, she sounds very open to the idea that friendships should be explored more often. "That friendship with Steve [Joe Keery] is so special. And friendships have been carrying me through my life. I think they're really important, and they deserve their airtime."

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

