Stranger Things 5: Schnapp on LGBTQ Authenticity in Will's Journey

Netflix's Stranger Things 5 star Noah Schnapp promises a resolution to Will's LGBTQ journey and discusses Will's feelings for Mike.

Article Summary Noah Schnapp teases Will Byers' LGBTQ journey will reach an authentic resolution in Stranger Things 5.

Will’s complex feelings for Mike are explored, reflecting real ’80s queer experiences and unrequited love.

Season 5 sees Will tapping into new powers while facing off with Vecna and fighting to save his friends.

Only Robin knows Will’s true self, with Stranger Things 5 part two landing Christmas and the finale on New Year’s Eve.

As much as the young stars of Stranger Things grew up into adulthood, the journey for Noah Schnapp and his character Will Byers has stood out in its own unique way, as not only was the character the focal point as the original victim of Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bower) since season one. As much as Will has been defined in his trauma, there's also a journey of self-discovery as not only did the actor come out, but the creators the Duffers also planned to have Will share his LGBTQ journey as well with lingering feelings for his best friend, Mike (Finn Wolfhard), who's already in a relationship with Eleven/Jane (Millie Bobby Brown). Schnapp spoke to Watch What Happens Live to preview what's to come with Will in the final episodes of Stranger Things, Will embracing his newfound powers and resolving his feelings for Mike.

Stranger Things 5 Star Noah Schnapp on Wrapping Will's Journey

In the finale of part one, season five, Vecna's forces were about to kill many of Will's friends as he discovered his link to him includes tapping into his powers. He subsequently kills the surrounding Demogorgon, and we see a familiar nosebleed we've grown accustomed to only seeing from Eleven. One of the things Schnapp talks about is Will's feelings for Mike, "Look, it's like a real, authentic representation of a queer kid in the '80s," he said. "I've dealt with that myself, being in love with my best friend, and maybe they don't love you back, or maybe they feel differently. I'm not gonna spoil anything, but I think the Duffers close it really well."

The only other character who knows Will's orientation is Robin (Maya Hawke), who also came out to him. For more on Schnapp's journey, you can check out the whole interview. Part two releases on Christmas exclusively on Netflix while the finale will be simultaneously released in theaters on New Year's Eve.

