Stranger Things 5: Shannon Purser's Barb Set to Return – Kinda?

In a recent profile look at Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5, we learned that Shannon Purser's Barb would be returning. Kinda.

As we inch closer to the global phenomenon's final chapters, Ross Duffer and Matt Duffer have been opening up about what it was like filming Stranger Things 5, the impact that the series has had over the years, and what the future holds. Along the way, we get some interesting bits of intel along the way, like TIME revealing that Shannon Purser's Barb would be making a return – kinda. In case you didn't know, Barb was pulled into the Upside Down during the first season – and then pretty much forgotten about by everyone but the fans (resulting in the #JusticeForBarb campaign).

During the profile article, the writer notes that they were "exploring a tunnel on the set in Atlanta when I nearly trip over Barb's body. Covered in inky black vines made partly of spray-painted pool noodles, the dummy's lips purple and slightly agape with a giant bleeding gash on her neck, the fan-favorite character is half buried in the ground." So, we're getting Barb back – or, at least her body. "The one note that we consistently got back was, 'What about Barb?' And we're like, 'It's a show about Will,'" shared Ross, who rolled his eyes (according to the writer). "Netflix kept harassing us about it. And it turns out they were right," Matt followed. "We neglected her, and as such, Hawkins neglected her, and it made her that much more famous," Ross added.

Stranger Things 5 "Eight Blockbuster Movies": Showrunners

Stranger Things 5 Will Be "Like Eight Blockbuster Movies" But Also a "Personal Story": "We spent a full year filming this season," Ross shared during Netflix's big event to roll out its 2025 slate. "By the end, we had captured over 650 hours of footage. So, needless to say, this is our biggest and most ambitious season yet. It's like eight blockbuster movies. It's pretty, pretty insane." Matt added, "At the same [time], we think it's — or hope it's — our most personal story. It was super intense and emotional to film — for us and for our actors we've been with for so long. And we've been making it together for almost 10 years now. There was a lot of crying. There was so much crying. The show means so much to all of us, and everyone put their hearts and souls into it. And we hope — and believe — that passion is going to translate to the screen."

The "Stranger Things" Universe Is Far From Ending: "There are more Stranger Things stories to tell and in the works," Matt shared, following up on what the Duffer Brothers have discussed since the final season of the franchise series was announced. "It's a bit early at this point to talk about them, but we're deeply involved in every one. It's very important to us that anything with the 'Stranger Things' name on it is of the highest quality and not repetitive, that it has a reason to exist and always blazes its own path. And also, it needs to basically just be awesome — or we need to think it's awesome. And there are a lot of what we think are awesome things in the pipeline."

We're looking at Episode 1: "The Crawl," Episode 2: "The Vanishing of …," Episode 3: "The Turnbow Trap," Episode 4: "Sorcerer," Episode 5: "Shock Jock," Episode 6: "Escape from Camazotz," Episode 7: "The Bridge," and Episode 8: "The Rightside Up." You can check out the title tease above, and a "fan edition" of a behind-the-scenes set visit below. And don't forget that Nell Fisher, Jake Connelly, Alex Breaux, and the amazing Linda Hamilton have joined the cast for the fifth and final season. The first volume arrives on November 26th, followed by the second volume on December 25th and the series finale on December 31st.

