Stranger Things 5 Social Media, Ross Duffer Share More BTS Looks

Series co-creator Ross Duffer and the show's Instagram broadcast channel shared some new on-the-set images from Stranger Things 5.

After getting some perspectives on the fifth & final season from Linda Hamilton, star of the "Terminator" franchise, SYFY's Resident Alien, and much more, and series director & executive producer Shawn Levy, we're setting our sights back on how production is rolling along. Along with a new post from Ross Duffer showing off some of the highlights from the 11th through 14th weeks of filming of Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5, we're kicking things off with some images that were shared on the show's Instagram broadcast channel to let viewers know that they were out & about on the set:

Here's a look at what Ross Duffer had to share from Weeks 11-14 – where we see work being done on "Chapter 8," the last chapter:

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

