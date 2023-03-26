Stranger Things 5 Spoiler Confirmed by Harbour, Netflix In Weird Way As exciting as it is that Stranger Things 5 is eyeing June for filming, it's how David Harbour & Netflix "confirmed" it that's interesting.

Okay, so this long, strange journey to getting a spoiler confirmed for Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) Stranger Things 5 ended with confirmation from series star David Harbour and Netflix. Though it happened in a very weird way. Earlier this month, Harbour dropped a big update on the fifth and final season during a panel discussion at the Middle East Film & Comic Con. "I've got a couple more months to train," Harbour shared, adding, "We start shooting that in June, though. And that will be the final season." Okay, so that right there? That was news. But as we all know, nothing's confirmed until "The Powers That Be" confirms it – in this case, Netflix. Well, it looks like that's exactly what they did – we're just not sure the streamer wanted us to know about it.

During a recent panel event (possibly Dream It Fest Paris?), Harbour announced to the crowd that he will be "saying nothing about anything" regarding projects he's currently working on. Why? Because after his "breaking news" earlier in the month, Harbour shared that Netflix sent him five emails about it because it was a "spoiler." Now here's the punchline. In the process of sharing with us that he will no longer be a source for spoilers, Harbour actually confirmed his own spoiler by revealing Netflix's reaction and how the streamer also saw it as a spoiler. I know, right? Here's a look at the tweet from Stranger Things Spoilers that first got our attention with the video, with proper credit & respect to @JopperLored for first posting the clip:

Netflix sent David Harbour at least five emails regarding leaking the filming date of #StrangerThings5. Take a look👇 pic.twitter.com/TIgQ94q1dD — Stranger Things Spoilers (@SThingsSpoilers) March 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

And here's a look back at Harbour confirming the filming start month, courtesy of Stranger Things Spoilers:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."