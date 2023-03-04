Stranger Things 5 Star David Harbour Confirms June Filming Start During a panel at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, David Harbour offered a very promising update regarding Stranger Things 5 filming.

Though Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's (The Duffer Brothers) made some big news earlier this week with the reveal that the prequel play Stranger Things: The First Shadow will hit London's West End later this year, series star David Harbour dropped a big update on the fifth and final season earlier today. Previously, Harbour discussed how it was going to be difficult filming Stranger Things 5 and Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts at the same time. During today's panel discussion at the Middle East Film & Comic Con, Harbour shared, "I've got a couple more months to train," before adding this about when the final season would begin filming, "We start shooting that in June, though. And that will be the final season."

Here's a look at Harbour confirming the filming start month, courtesy of Stranger Things Spoilers:

Matt & Ross Duffer Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."