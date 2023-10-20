Posted in: Netflix, Preview, streaming, TV, YouTube | Tagged: netflix, season 5, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things 5 Writers: No SAG-AFTRA Deal? Here's What We Might Get

Stranger Things 5 writers made it clear that another week without a SAG-AFTRA deal is another week that cameras aren't rolling.

If you're a glass-half-full kinda person, they're you're excited that the WGA strike is over, the union has a new three-year deal, and the writers on Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 5 are free to share pre-vis looks at Joe Keery's Steve Harrington and Charlie Heaton's Jonathan Byers from the fifth & final season. Creepily disturbing? Yes, please – but it also helped the writers make a bigger point (while still officially previewing the last season). The glass is half empty – and that's because SAG-AFTRA still doesn't have its new deal yet. And that very issue was addressed in their newest pre-vis clip – with this one meant to be more of a cautionary tale.

Just to be clear? We're fairly certain that's Natalia Dyer's Nancy sitting in the back with Jonathan – and we think that's supposed to be Gaten Matarazzo's Dustin in the passenger seat. In addition, the clip lists the location as being "McCorkle Farm" (with "Upside Down" appearing next to it at certain points) – and we're wondering if "504" means that it's from the fourth episode.

One more week without a deal. One more week closer to this: pic.twitter.com/YoisWTVIA3 — stranger writers (@strangerwriters) October 20, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Matt & Ross Duffer, Shawn Levy Discuss Stranger Things 5

Ross on Having "Quite a Bit More" of the "Overall Plan" & "Backstory" to Reveal: "I remember season one, we were just amazed that Netflix was letting us do this at all, but season two was when we really, with the writers, we developed an overall plan and a backstory for all of this and make sure that, with the Upside Down, everything about what it was." Though the fourth season offered quite a few answers, Ross says "we do have quite a bit more to get in. But just as important as the supernatural, we have so many characters now – most who are still living – and it's important to wrap up those arcs. A lot of these characters have been growing since season one, so it's a balancing act between giving them time to complete their character arcs and also tying up loose ends and doing our final reveals."

Matt on Making Netflix Execs Cry During 2-Hour Final Season Pitch Meeting: "We did get our executives to cry, which I felt was a good sign that these executives were crying. The only other times I've seen them cry were like budget meetings [crowd laughs]."

Season 5 Does Right by "The Lifeblood of 'Stranger Things'" – Levy: "As a witness and having been in that two-hour pitch room and having read this first script – I'm paralyzed with fear that I'll spoil anything, but I will say the thing about these Duffer Brothers is that even though the show has gotten so famous and the characters have gotten so iconic, and there's so much about the '80s and the supernatural and the genre, it's about these people, it's about these characters. Season five is already so clearly taking care of these stories of the characters because that's always been the lifeblood of 'Stranger Things.'"

Season 5 Will Be "A Culmination" of Previous Seasons' Pop Culture Themes/References – Ross: The final season will be "a culmination of all of the seasons, so it's sort of got a little bit from each, whereas before each season was so distinctly – three, this is our big summer blockbuster season with our big monster; four was the psychological horror. I think that what we're trying to do is go back to the beginning a little bit in the tone of [season] one, but scale-wise, it's more in line with what [season] four is. Hopefully, it's got a little bit of everything."

