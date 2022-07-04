Stranger Things 5 Writers Room Opening This Summer: Duffer Brothers

Considering how things ended just before the credits rolled on Volume 2 of Netflix and Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things 4, what you're about to hear is initially good news and then… still good news but reality kicks in. During an exclusive interview with Collider, the series creators confirmed that the writers' room for the fifth and final season will be open for business in August. Yes, this August (surprising us almost as much as the news that Amazon's The Boys would be filming its fourth season that same month). "We're going to take a little vacation in July and then we're going to come back. I know that the writer's room is going to start in that first week of August," Ross revealed. Great news, right? Definitely! Now… the reality check. Even with the Duffer Bros having the season mapped out in general, there's still writing that needs to be done and that takes time. So for those of you looking for a teaser trailer for the holidays? Yeah, that stocking might go empty.

In the following highlights from a recent interview with Variety, the Duffer Bros. not only drop a few more clues about what viewers can expect from the spinoff but also confess to being practitioners of… "George Lucas-ing"?!

So When Are They Starting Work on That "Different" Spinoff?

Ross Duffer: "There's a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel. I think actually we're going to start delving into that soon as we're winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it."

Matt Duffer: "The reason we haven't done anything is just because you don't want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, 'Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?' And definitely. Even if we took the 'Stranger Things' title off of it, I'm so, so excited about it. But it is not… It's going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix."

How to Fix the Problem with Will's Birthday? It's Time to "George Lucas" It: So remember that big screw-up back in S04E02 regarding Will's (Noah Schnapp) birthday and no one acknowledging it? Well, it looks like the Duffer Bros. are going to "George Lucas" it (a phrase for when one goes back to make changes/update a long-standing work). During the interview, Matt offered the possibility of changing Will's birthday to May 22 " because 'May' can fit in Winona's [Ryder, Joyce Byers] mouth" as an example of "us 'George Lucas-ing' the situation." Matt continued, "It's [Will's birthday mishap] too sad! And it doesn't make any narrative sense. But we were talking about it yesterday, and I think we're going to 'George Lucas' that."

But This Would Be the First Time They "George Lucas'd," Right? "We have George Lucas'd things also that people don't know about," Matt revealed. And while they didn't offer up any specifics, Ross did have one suggestion for those wanting to do a little investigating: "You do have the physical copies though, the Blu-rays and stuff — you'd have to compare." In fact, they applied the method as recently as Volume 1, with Ross adding, "Some of the visual effects. It's not, like, story, but you're essentially patching in shots. Netflix is — I don't think they've ever allowed people to patch on opening week and even weekend. And we said, 'Well, why not?' And he said, 'Well, it makes us nervous.' And we're like, 'Well, maybe we try it this time.' And it turned out fine."

Netflix's Stranger Things stars Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers), David Harbour (Jim Hopper), Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin Henderson), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas Sinclair), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers), Joe Keery (Steve Harrington), Maya Hawke (Robin Buckley), Priah Ferguson (Erica Sinclair), Brett Gelman (Murray), Cara Buono (Karen Wheeler), and Matthew Modine (Dr. Brenner). Now without further delay, we return you to your continued repeated viewings of the official trailer for the fourth season:

It's been six months since the Battle of Starcourt, which brought terror and destruction to Hawkins. Struggling with the aftermath, our group of friends are separated for the first time — and navigating the complexities of high school hasn't made things any easier. In this most vulnerable time, a new and horrifying supernatural threat surfaces, presenting a gruesome mystery that, if solved, might finally put an end to the horrors of the Upside Down.

Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) joined the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) also joined in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman was promoted to series regular. In addition, Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) joined the cast.