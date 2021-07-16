Stranger Things: David Harbour Loves Wings, Hates "F****ng Byers Dog"

So yesterday was the 5th birthday of Netflix's Stranger Things and to celebrate the occasion, the streaming service looked back on the series' beginnings. Did fans get anything new with regards to the upcoming season- even one of the two remaining numbered teasers? Nope- possibly too busy making up more of the "hysterical" fake episode titles. But fans did get a chance to sit down and virtually enjoy some hot wings with David Harbour, who appeared on First We Feast's Hot Ones with host Sean Evans to promote Black Widow but ended up exposing the harsh truth of what happens to co-stars that Harbour doesn't get along with- especially if they're a dog. Asked to offer some details on a previous comment he made about the dog who played the Byers family dog being difficult to work with? Well, maybe it was the heat from the hot sauce burning way his mental buffer because Harbour went all-in on fellow actor Chester for apparently a lack of professionalism.

"I hated that fucking dog so bad," Harbour didn't mince words saying, citing Chester's lack of training as being the bane of arbour's very existence. "Take after take it would wander off or do something. And then I remember the trainer on the sidelines going, 'Come on! We got to make our money!' Yeah, I walked up to them, and I was like, 'You know, the Byers should probably have that dog put to sleep next season.'" Does anyone want to guess what four-legged co-star didn't make it to the second season? "We never talk about it the whole rest of the show,' Harbour said (a little cryptically). "We should find it in the Upside Down in one of these future seasons." For a chance to watch Harbour slowly kill the entire length of his digestive system while discussing everything from Stranger Things and Shakespeare, to Black Widow and penguins, check out the most recent edition First We Feast's "Hot Ones" below:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: David Harbour Feels Out of Control While Eating Spicy Wings | Hot Ones (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZOfVbtOUhU0)

Previously, we learned that Jamie Campbell Bower (The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones, Sweeney Todd), Eduardo Franco (Booksmart, The Binge), and Joseph Quinn (Catherine the Great, Howards End) were joining the cast of Stranger Things as series regulars. Tom Wlaschiha (Game of Thrones), Sherman Augustus (Into the Badlands, Westworld), Mason Dye (Bosch, The Goldbergs), Nikola Djuricko (Genius, In The Land of Blood and Honey), and Robert Englund (A Nightmare on Elm Street Franchise, V) are also joining in recurring roles. In addition, Brett Gelman's Murray Bauman has been promoted to series regular. Then earlier this month, it was announced that Amybeth McNulty (Anne with an E), Myles Truitt (Black Lightning), Regina Ting Chen (Queen of the South), and Grace Van Dien (The Village) had also joined the cast.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Stranger Things 4 | From Russia with love… | Netflix (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oB2GYwbIAlM)

The fourth season of Stranger Things finds "a new horror beginning to surface, something long-buried, something that connects everything," here's a look at who's playing who- offering clues to not just where our heroes stand since we last saw them but also to where the action will be taking place this season (including a psychiatric hospital). Bower plays Peter Ballard, a caring man who works as an orderly at the psychiatric hospital. Tired of the brutality he witnesses day after day, Peter feels compelled to take a stand- but will he? Englund's Victor Creel is a disturbed and intimidating man who is imprisoned in a psychiatric hospital for a gruesome murder in the 1950s. As for what's going on with Hopper over in Russia, Wlaschiha's Dmitri is a Russian prison guard who befriends Hopper: smart, cunning, and charming- but can he be trusted? Djuricko's Yuri is a seedy and unpredictable Russian smuggler who loves bad jokes, cold hard cash, and crunchy style peanut butter.

Quinn's Eddie Munson is an audacious 80's metalhead who runs The Hellfire Club, Hawkins High's official D&D club. Hated by those who don't understand him — and beloved by those who do — Eddie will find himself at the terrifying epicentre of this season's mystery. Meanwhile, Franco's Argyle is a fun-loving stoner who proudly delivers delicious pizza pies for Surfer Boy Pizza- and Jonathan's (Charlie Heaton) new best friend. Augustus' Lt. Colonel Sullivan is an intelligent, no-nonsense man who believes he knows how to stop the evil in Hawkins once and for all (uh-oh), while Dye's Jason Carver is living the life of the handsome, rich, sports star who's dating the most popular girl in school. That is until a new evil threatening Hawkins turns everyone's world upside down.

