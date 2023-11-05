Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: geeked week, netflix, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Day 2023 Trailer: It's Time to Return to Stranger

Kicking off Netflix's Geeked Week 2023, here's a look at the official trailer and schedule for Stranger Things Day this Monday, November 6th.

Article Summary Netflix's Geeked Week 2023 debuts with Stranger Things Day on November 6th.

The global fan event will feature news, previews, behind-the-scenes looks, and more from various Netflix shows, films, games, and more.

A special trailer for Stranger Things Day has been released, hinting at what's to come.

Fans can keep track of what's going on with Geeked Week 2023 on Netflix's various social media platforms.

If you're a fan of Matt Duffer & Ross Duffer's Stranger Things, then you know what went down on November 6, 1983. That's when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing in Hawkins, Indiana. But even long after the town gave up the search, his friends kept looking… and discovered a mysterious girl known only by a number: Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown). She was alone, hunted, and extremely powerful – and yet, Eleven would stop at nothing to help them find their friend… and answers to much bigger & deadlier mysteries. With this Monday marking that foundational date in the franchise's history, Netflix is celebrating "Stranger Things Day" not just as a day to honor the global phenomenon but also as the best way to kick off the start of Geeked Week 2023. Virtual attendees to the global fan event can expect debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more from some of their favorite series, films, animation, and games. Some of the projects getting the spotlight include The Umbrella Academy, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more. But it all begins with Stranger Things – and now, we have a special trailer for that special day to pass along. But first, here's a look at the schedule:

With how the day's kicking off, we might be getting something from the live theater production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow. We're also curious to see what new gems might be shared from the previous seasons – and then there's the 800 lb. Demogorgon in the room. Will we be getting anything regarding the fifth & final season? Maybe episode titles? Possibly a key art poster? Hmmm… until then, here's a look at the trailer that was released earlier today:

With the week-long celebration of all things geek (that appear on Netflix, of course) kicking off on "Stranger Things Day" (November 6th – perfect timing) and running through Sunday, November 12th, here's a look back at a pretty cool trailer (seriously) for the virtual event:

Now, I already know what you're worried about. You're thinking to yourselves, "But Ray, how can I possibly live in front of my computer screen for six days in a row?!?" Well, the first thing? You shouldn't. That would be weird. And kinda sad. Especially whe you can check out GeekedWeek.com for more details on what's going down. And for those of you of the "social media" persuasion, you can always follow the action on YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok (and for the record, Netflix prefers to go with "X" while we're staying nostalgic and sticking with "Twitter").

