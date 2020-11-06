Stranger Things Day Offers 7 Things That Hopper Doesn't Want to Hear

By now, fans of Netflix's Stranger Things are more than aware of what today, November 6, is: it's "Stranger Things Day"- the day that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) went missing from the small town of Hawkins, Indiana, and the franchise was born. To celebrate last year's holiday, the writers revealed the title of the first episode of the fourth season (written by the series' creators) that's a friendly nod to 80's X-Men comics. Confirmation of the series' return came more than three months after the show's third season debut, with the Duffer Bros. signing an overall multi-year deal with the streamer- and confirming there will at least a fifth season. So what can fans look forward to today? Hard to tell- behind the scenes images and video? Possibly a new teaser? Maybe a message from the series creators? For now, fans are getting themed look-backs at the previous three seasons- beginning with David Harbour's Chief Hopper.

So if you've ever wondered how to approach a conversation with Hopper that won't end with you getting your head ripped off or him storming out, here's a look at the seven things you should absolutely, 108% avoid. Spoiler? If you're reading this in the morning, then it's already not a good time to talk to him (that one's a freebie):

Here's a look at the image that went out across the show's social media accounts early last month, offering greetings from the Upside Down with a clapperboard signaling the start of production:

meanwhile in the upside down… pic.twitter.com/BtPlMjy0pS — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) October 1, 2020

In the following clip, viewers from around the world recap and reflect on the famous "Friends Don't Lie" scene as part of Netflix's "We're Only One Story Away" campaign- showing how even oceans apart, special moments can turn us into next-door neighbors:

In early March (before it all shut down), the cast of Stranger Things took us inside the show's fourth season "secret" table read. We couldn't help but smile at what was more a family reunion or a return to summer camp (if there with Demogorgons in the woods, that is) than going back to work. Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) revealed that he read the first four scripts when he was asked about starting production on the fourth season: "I look forward to this so much. It's my favorite thing in the world, and I love working with these people. It's like a family. I read the first four scripts, and they are amazing. I can't wait to see where they go with the rest of the season."

Since that time, series creators the Duffer Bros. have gone on record as saying that the scripts are locked in and ready to go before filming starts- a first for the series and one of the very few silver linings from the COVID delays in that it also yielded an extra episode.