Stranger Things Day Poster Invites Fans to "Return to Stranger"

Netflix shared an interesting key art poster for November 6th's Stranger Things Day, which is also set to kick off Geeked Week 2023.

Key Points Netflix is celebrating Stranger Things Day on November 6th, with the day also serving as the kick-off to Geeked Week 2023.

The virtual fan event will include news from favorite Netflix shows like The Umbrella Academy, 3 Body Problem, and many more.

Netflix released a "Return to Stranger" key art poster to promote Stranger Things Day.

More details & updates are available at GeekedWeek.com and the event's social media accounts.

If you've been following our coverage, you know that we're only days away from the virtual fan event Netflix's Geeked Week 2023. Returning for a third go-around beginning on November 6th, virtual attendees can expect debuts, news, first looks, behind-the-scenes secrets, and more from some of your favorite series, films, animation, and games. Among the projects set to be highlighted are The Umbrella Academy, 3 Body Problem, Avatar: The Last Airbender, The Brothers Sun, Damsel, Devil May Cry, Leave The World Behind, Rebel Moon, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more. But for fans of the global phenomenon, having the week-long event kicking off on "Stranger Things Day" (the date in 1983 when Will Byers went missing) brings with it "expectations" (especially considering that it's the final season). Well, it seems pretty clear that Netflix hasn't forgotten – inviting fans to "Return to Stranger" in a new key art poster promoting the big day. As for what's planned? Stay tuned!

With the week-long celebration of all things geek (that appear on Netflix, of course) kicking off on "Stranger Things Day" (November 6th – perfect timing) and running through Sunday, November 12th, here's a look back at a pretty cool trailer (seriously) for the virtual event:

Now, I already know what you're worried about. You're thinking to yourselves, "But Ray, how can I possibly live in front of my computer screen for six days in a row?!?" Well, the first thing? You shouldn't. That would be weird. And kinda sad. Especially whe you can check out GeekedWeek.com for more details on what's going down. And for those of you of the "social media" persuasion, you can always follow the action on YouTube, X, Twitch, Facebook, and TikTok (and for the record, Netflix prefers to go with "X" while we're staying nostalgic and sticking with "Twitter").

