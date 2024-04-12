Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Stranger Things, streaming, TV | Tagged: netflix, preview, stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Series Finale Brought "Delicious Feelings": Shawn Levy

Shawn Levy offered some insight into which episode of Stranger Things 5 he will be directing and shared his emotional reaction to the finale.

Earlier today, we had a chance to hear from Linda Hamilton, star of the "Terminator" franchise, SYFY's Resident Alien, and much more, regarding her feelings about joining the cast of Ross Duffer & Matt Duffer's Stranger Things 5. Now, series director & executive producer Shawn Levy is offering an update on which episode(s) he will be directing – and it's going to be a departure from the norm based on his busy schedule. "Yeah. Literally, I'm stammering a bit because I don't know that we're sharing the details of that, but you can do the math. As you know, I've always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show's schedule, I'm gonna be doing a later episode," Levy shared during an interview with Collider during CinemaCon (though the Duffer Brothers will helm the series finale).

But that doesn't mean Levy wasn't able to share his emotional reactions to the series wrap-up: "Tears, ecstasy, bittersweet, delicious feelings." Levy added about the collective commitment to do right by the fans as well as the story, "It's always a mixture of both with 'Stranger Things' … if you look at any episode of 'Stranger Things,' you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, 'sticking the landing.' We've got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale."

Stranger Things 5 "Like Season One on Steroids"

During an interview with The Guardian, Ross & Matt discuss the pressures of ending the series in a way that works creatively and satisfies the audience's expectations and how this final run with these characters will feel "like season one on steroids."

"The nine hours that precede the ending can be amazing. But if you stumble at that one-yard line, people will never forgive you for that. And they'll forget the previous nine hours of awesomeness! So it's amazing what they will forgive if you score a touchdown at the end," Matt Duffer explained when discussing their feelings on how series finales are viewed. "Endings of shows are like opening a restaurant in terms of the success-failure rate – there's an 80% failure rate, I'd say. But I think one very particular way to fail is to attempt to appease everybody."

Matt continued, "We have a huge variety of fans that span a huge age range, and I'm sure they have all their own ideas of how they want the show to end. But we're not consulting social media on this. Then you just hope and pray that it resonates. But it was funny: once we got there, it just felt right, and we're going to go for it!"

As the duo had stated previously, the universe will live on after Stranger Things 5 – but the characters that viewers have grown to love & connect with will see their stories end with the fifth season. With that much on the line, the Duffer Brothers aren't going out quietly. "This season – it's like season one on steroids. It's the biggest it's ever been in terms of scale, but it has been really fun, because everyone's back together in Hawkins: the boys and Eleven interacting more in line with how it was in season one. And, yes, there may be spin-offs, but the story of Eleven and Dustin and Lucas and Hopper, their stories are done here. That's it," Matt shared – before adding, "Outside of the play. So if you want to see more of some of them, go see the play."

