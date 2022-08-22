Stranger Things Star Joe Keery's Done Talking Hair: "It's So Stupid"

Stranger Things star Joe Keery takes all the compliments he can get, but he'd not continue to be objectified because of his hair. After all, it's not his fault the '80s were the best decade in hair. The actor opened up about fans' fixation with his locks as Steve Harington over the years on the Netflix series. "It's really ridiculous. It's not something I have control over," Keery told The Daily Beast. "It's just internet fodder that's carried over and is now attached to me. I can't really knock it. I have a career, so I have to be like, 'Who cares? I'll take it.' But it's also not something I care about at all. Still, people seem to really care about it and fixate on it, for whatever reason. It's so stupid, honestly."

The Free Guy star is coming off the fourth season of the Duffer Brothers-created series as it is entering its final season. Keery did reference the Stranger Things fan obsession and his frustrations about bad friends in his song "Gloom" off his upcoming album "Decide." "Your insults don't affect me with my favorite coat on / I know my hair looked good in the bathroom at the bar," one lyric read. "It's just like a cheeky wink at the camera," Keery said. "Everybody asks me about it. It's sort of a… moment. That song's kind of like a stiff-upper-lip attitude track." At one point, the actor turned down an opportunity to be a haircare spokesperson telling GQ, "I think it would just be so lame for the majority of people. It would be a sellout move. Don't you think?"

Keery will also be featured in FX's Fargo season five opposite Jon Hamm, Juno Temple, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, and Richa Moorjani. For more on his career, including his time on Stranger Things, you can check out the whole interview here.