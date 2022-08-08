Fargo Season 5 Casts Joe Keery, Lamorne Morris & Richa Moorjani

Back in June of this year, we learned that Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men), and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) were set as leads for the fifth season of FX Networks & Noah Hawley's Fargo (set to play Dot, Roy & Lorraine, respectively). Earlier today, the main cast was completed with the news that Joe Keery (Stranger Things, Free Guy), Lamorne Morris (New Girl, Barbershop: The Next Cut), and Richa Moorjani (Never Have I Ever) have joined the cast. Confirmed to be set in 2019, the new season looks to answer the question, "When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn't yours?" Keery is set to play Gator Tillman while Morris will play Witt Farr, and Moorjani will play Indira Olmstead.

"Noah and Warren have delighted and inspired fans through four brilliant chapters of 'Fargo,' and we're thrilled to announce with our partners at MGM a new chapter of what has become one of TV's best and most acclaimed series," said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment, when the news was first announced. Michael Wright, President of Scripted Television at MGM, added, " Noah Hawley is a masterful storyteller who has successfully created four wholly original seasons of one of the most brilliant series on television. We cannot wait to see his vision for season five come to life with our partners at FX."

Though taking priority over his "Alien" series, Hawley has also submitted his scripts for that highly-anticipated project. Hawley and his production company, 26 Keys, lead the creative team of the latest installment of the true-crime story. Warren Littlefield, and his production company, The Littlefield Company, also serve as executive producers along with Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd, and Vincent Landay. Fargo is produced by MGM Television and FX Productions, with MGM Television serving as the lead studio and MGM distributing the series internationally.