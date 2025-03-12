Posted in: Netflix, Stranger Things, TV | Tagged: stranger things, stranger things 5

Stranger Things Stars Brown, Sink Discuss Emotional Final Series Wrap

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and Sadie Sink on their emotional final days filming the Netflix series' fifth and final season.

Graduation is always a hard time for students as they transition to young adulthood and move on to new adventures, and the cast of Stranger Things is no exception as the young actors who started as fresh faces at Hawkins High as the protagonists in the Duffer Bros series wrap their fifth and final season on Netflix. Series stars Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven/Jane Hopper, was there since season one, and Sadie Sink, who played Max Mayfield since season two, chimed in to reflect on the emotional moment when filming completed.

Stranger Things Stars Millie Bobbie Brown & Sadie Sink on Wrapping on Netflix Series

Brown appeared on the Today show to discuss the "emotional" day, "I kind of was like, 'Oh, I'll be fine, I'll be fine, I'll be fine.' And then I think it was a defense mechanism, I think it was my coping," she told host Savannah Guthrie. "And then I realized I was not fine. I cried a lot." On her last day, it started piling on, "[I] was like, 'Oh my gosh, this is my last day. This is the last coffee I'm going to drink, the last mark I'm going to stand on,'" she said. "It all kind of came head-on, really fast." Brown shared her final days on set on Instagram. Sink spoke about her final days at Stranger Things experience while promoting her latest rock opera film O'Dessa at SXSW, telling The Hollywood Reporter, "I had cried so much that my eyes were so puffy — they had never been like that before, and there are some pretty embarrassing photos of me just with these giant puffy eyes."

When we last left our heroes in Stranger Things, Eleven was able to stop the Vecna (Jamie Campbell Bowers) from killing Max, but not before leaving her in a coma with an uncertain fate to the concern of her friends. Season five, which also stars Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Noah Schnapp, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Brett Gelman, and Priah Ferguson, is set to premiere in 2025.

