Studio Ghibli Beats Scott Pilgrim In BBC's Mastermind

Mastermind is a long-running BBC television quiz show for the BBC, currently presented by Clive Myrie. It has run for 42 series after being initially broadcast in 1972, with a few gaps in between along the way. Famously the show's creator, Bill Wright, drew inspiration from his experiences of being interrogated by the Gestapo during World War II when designing the spotlight and the leather chair in which each contestant sits, as well as the staccato delivery of the questions. The show features an intimidating setting and challenging questions as contestants face two rounds, one on a specialised subject of their choice, the other a general knowledge round. Last night's edition on BBC One featured two contestants with two rather Bleeding Cool specialised subjects.

Auditor Ian Wang answered questions on The Films of Studio Ghibli, and graphic designer Kit Lane answered questions on the comic books Scott Pilgrim by Bryan Lee O'Malley.

Each managed to answer 15 questions in the allotted time but Ian Wang scored a high fifteen, answering every question correctly, including the final question "in Only Yesterday, Taekoreminisces about her performance in a school play in which she had one line playing what minor character?" giving the answer "Village Child A."

While Kit Lane flubbed one answer, giving the wrong kind of tea that Ramona Flowers offers last to Scott Pilgrim as Sleepytime rather than Earl Grey, but still giving her a pretty-damn-impressive fourteen, including the final question "In Scott Pilgrim Vs The World, Scott and his friends make a vegan shepherd's pie, the recipe for which includes what optional liquid ingredient" with the answer "Red wine."

But it was Ian Wang who won the game, continuing that high score into the General Knowledge round as well, and will go forward into the Mastermind Grand Final later this year.

