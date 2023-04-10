Succession Midseason Trailer; [SPOILER] on Who Wins Fight For Power After a shocking episode of HBO's Succession, we have a look ahead at what's to come; [SPOILER] on who they think will/won't end up on top.

Well, that was definitely one way to throw a major wrench into the plans between Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård). Based on what we're still seeing on social media this morning, viewers are still processing this weekend's episode of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's fourth & final season of Succession. But before we take a look back at "Connor's Wedding" and then a look ahead to what S04E04 "Honeymoon States," we have some thoughts from [SPOILERS] on who will be in power once the dust settles on the series. We're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign, so consider yourself fairly warned…

Well, it looks like Logan won't be around (at least in the "being alive" sense) to see who grabs the reigns of power within the family (if any of them actually do), with the family matriarch dying in flight, on his way to finalizing the deal with Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) in tow. So what are we left with? A cross between King Lear, Julius Ceasar, and The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (metaphorically from a family sense) as the Roys begin to take sides and turn on one another to see who gets the top spot.

"My suspicion is that it won't be the kids. I think that they will get locked out. Ultimately, they'll get locked out," Cox shared during an interview with Deadline Hollywood that was released after Sunday night's episode aired. "Ultimately, they will be, you know, the whole Pierce thing was such a stupid fucking idea anyway and not well handled on their part. It was the last big mistake, and I could see them walking into a shitstorm."

And as Cox sees it, it won't be the only "shitstorm" that's on the way. "I think they're going to be walking into more shitstorms. So, I'm not sure if they're going to be coming out running it. So, the only other alternative is to, I suppose is, Matsson [Skarsgård], you know… if that works. Or, the other alternative is, where does Tom and Greg go to, you know? Where do they go to? What does Tom go to, with, in his extremely dysfunctional relationship with his wife?"

A Look at HBO's Succession Season 4

The fourth season cast for HBO's Succession includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion). Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.