Succession Season 4 Teaser Trailer: This Season, Every Move Is Crucial Returning on March 26th to HBO & HBO Max, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for the Season 4 return of Succession.

By now, viewers of HBO & Jesse Armstrong's award-winning Succession know that things are getting pretty dire as Logan's (Brian Cox) deal with Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) appears to be unstoppable. At least, it appears unstoppable. The prospect of this seismic sale is triggering existential angst and a deep, painful divide among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will be like once the deal is complete. But it doesn't look like they're interested in going down without a fight… and maybe bringing the entire family (and others) down around them in the process. Now, we're getting a clearer picture of the fight ahead with the release of a new teaser trailer, preview images, and additions to the cast (both new and returning).

With the fourth season hitting HBO & HBO Max on Sunday, March 26th, here's a look at the official teaser trailer for Succession:

The fourth season cast includes Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Kieran Culkin, Alan Ruck, Matthew Macfadyen, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters, and Jeannie Berlin. The newest additions to the cast this season are Annabeth Gish, Adam Godley, Eili Harboe, and Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson.

Returning cast includes Dagmara Domińczyk (Karolina Novotney), Alexander Skarsgård (Lukas Mattson), Arian Moayed (Stewy Hosseini), Juliana Canfield (Jess Jordan), Annabelle Dexter-Jones (Naomi Pierce), Hope Davis (Sandi Furness), Cherry Jones (Nan Pierce), Justin Kirk (Congressman Jeryd Mencken), Stephen Root (Future Freedom Summit Organizer Ron Petkus), Harriet Walter (Lady Caroline Collingwood), James Cromwell (Ewan Roy), Natalie Gold (Rava Roy), Caitlin Fitzgerald (Tabitha), Ashley Zukerman (Nate Sofrelli), Larry Pine (Sandy Furness), Mark-Linn Baker (Maxim Pierce), and Pip Torrens (Peter Munion).

Created by showrunner Jesse Armstrong, the series is executive produced by Armstrong, Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy, and Will Ferrell.