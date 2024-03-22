Posted in: Anime, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: anime, dc studios, dcu, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Hits Japan This July; Global Premiere Late 2024

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio's upcoming Suicide Squad ISEKAI will hit Japan in July and other global markets later in the year.

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio put the word out some time ago that Suicide Squad ISEKAI was set to have a huge presence during Anime Japan 2024 – with a panel presentation set for Saturday, March 23 (9:15 – 9:50 am (JST) / March 22, 4:15 – 4:50 pm (PST)). But that doesn't mean it's too early to pass along a little news, courtesy of Warner Bros. Discovery Asia-Pacific President James Gibbons. Speaking with Variety, Gibbons confirmed that the anime will be released in Japan in July (with international release dates expected to be closer to the end of the year) – we're expecting a specific date and more later todayt.

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), our previous update included looks as Rick Flag (Taku Yashiro), Katana (Chika Anzai), and Amanda Waller (Kujira) – as well as original characters Aldora (Mamiko Noto), Cecil (Jun Fukushima), and Fione (Reina Ueda). But the most recent go-around included looks at Harley Quinn, voiced by Anna Nagase; The Joker, by Yuuichirou Umehara; Deadshot, by Reigo Yamaguchi; Peacemaker, by Takehito Koyasu; Clayface, by Jun Fukuyama, and King Shark by Subaru Kimura:

With Tomoyasu Hotei providing the opening song ("Another World") and Mori Calliope responsible for the ED theme song "Go Getters," Suicide Squad ISEKAI is set to hit screens in 2024. Now, here's a look at the announcement trailer that was previously released:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

