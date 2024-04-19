Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, Preview, TV, YouTube | Tagged: billy joel, cbs, madison square garden, MSG, nyc, preview

Billy Joel/Madison Square Garden Viewing Guide: CBS Offers An Encore

With CBS offering a make-up encore broadcast, here's our updated Billy Joel: The 100th - Live at Madison Square Garden viewing guide/preview.

Article Summary CBS schedules an encore of Billy Joel's 100th concert at NYC's Madison Square Garden.

Original airing was cut short due to the 2024 Masters Tournament overrun.

Sting and Jerry Seinfeld featured in special performances with Billy Joel.

Co-produced by Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment.

Here's hoping that the second time's the charm – because we're not sure Billy Joel fans are going to let there be the possibility for a third time. If you had a chance to check out CBS's Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden, then you know better than anyone that you didn't end up getting the full concert. What ended up happening was that the 2024 Masters Tournament ran late, meaning the special started late. Just as the special was getting to a very emotional portion of "Piano Man," guess what? Viewers were suddenly face-to-face with their local news anchors. Fans were not happy – so much so that local news reporters took to social media to let folks know that it wasn't their call. Hearing the rumblings, CBS announced a do-over – promising that the special will air in its entirety tonight at 9 pm ET/PT.

Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden – A Preview:

During the special event, 17-time Grammy Award-winning artist Sting and Emmy Award-winning comedian, writer & director Jerry Seinfeld (Frosted) both hit the stage to join Joel – for two very different reasons. On the music side, Sting and Joel brought their musical talents together to perform the hits "Big Man on Mulberry Street" and "Every Little Thing She Does is Magic." On the commemorating side, Seinfeld will be on hand as the official banner commemorating Joel's MSG run is raised in Joel's honor. Here's a look at the image gallery from the event – and make sure to check out four really great previews of the music you can expect…

Now, here's a look at four of the songs from tonight that we're petty sure you might be familiar with – "My Life," "Scenes From an Italian Restaurant," "New York State of Mind," and "It's Still Rock and Roll to Me"

CBS's Billy Joel: The 100th – Live at Madison Square Garden is a co-production of Sony Music Entertainment and Enliven Entertainment. Steve Cohen, Barry Ehrmann, and Paul Dugdale are executive producers. Directed by Emmy, BAFTA, and DGA Award-winning Paul Dugdale – with Sony Music Vision serving as the distributor.

