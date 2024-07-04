Posted in: Anime Expo, Conventions, Events, Hulu, Max, Pop Culture, Preview, TV | Tagged: hulu, max, preview, suicide squad, Suicide Squad ISEKAI, warner bros. japan

Suicide Squad ISEKAI Super-Villains' Party Trailer, Anime Expo Images

Check out the Suicide Squad ISEKAI Super-Villains’ Party Trailer and Anime Expo 2024 images that were released by Warner Bros. Japan Anime.

Warner Bros. Japan and WIT Studio's Suicide Squad ISEKAI made its presence known in a big way during Anime Expo 2024 with a stage presentation that included Gigguk as MC and Mori Calliope. During the event, Calliope sang her ED theme song for the animated series, "Go-Getters" – expressing to over 2000 fans from around the world why she was excited to be a part of the project. In addition, "Suicide Squad ISEKAI Super-Villains' Party Trailer" was also screened – featuring Ratcatcher, The Thinker, Enchantress, and Killer Croc. But before we get to that, here's a look at images from the presentation – followed by a new image gallery that was released with the trailer:

Directed by Eri Osada with a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki (Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World) and Eiji Umehara (Vivy – Fluorite Eye's Song), the updated cast lineup includes Anna Nagase as Harley Quinn, Yūichirō Umehara as The Joker, Reigo Yamaguchi as Deadshot, Takehito Koyasu as Peacemaker, Jun Fukuyama as Clayface, Subaru Kimura as King Shark, Taku Yashiro as Rick Flag, Kujira as Amanda Waller, Chika Anzai as Katana, Reina Ueda as Fione, Mamiko Noto as Aldora, Jun Fukushima as Cecil, Yōji Ueda as Ratcatcher, Hōchū Ohtsuka as Sinker, Shizuka Itō as Enchantress, and Tarō Kiuchi as Killer Croc. Now, here's a look back at some of the character profile teasers that were released over the past few weeks:

Tomoyasu Hotei provided the opening song ("Another World") and Mori Calliope was responsible for the ED theme song "Go-Getters" – now, here's a look at both:

In the crime-ridden Gotham city, Amanda Waller, the head of A.R.G.U.S., has assembled a group of notorious criminals for a mission: Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Peacemaker, Clayface and King Shark. These DC Super-Villains are sent into an otherworldly realm that's connected to this world through a gate. It's a world of swords and magic where orcs rampage and dragons rule the skies—an "ISEKAI"! Harley and others go on a rampage after arriving in ISEKAI but are captured by the Kingdom's soldiers and sent to prison. They only have 72 hours before the bomb on their neck explodes. The deadline is fast approaching. After negotiations with Queen Aldora, the condition for liberation was the conquest of the hostile Imperial army. They have no choice but to throw themselves head-first into the front line of battle. They run; they die. They lose; they die. With their lives on the line, can Harley Quinn and The Suicide Squad survive in ISEKAI? Brace yourselves for the pulse-pounding saga of the elite task force known as the "Suicide Squad" as they embark on a jaw-dropping adventure! Let the party begin!

Produced by Warner Bros. Japan, Suicide Squad ISEKAI was directed by Eri Osada from a screenplay by Tappei Nagatsuki & Eiji Umehara. WIT Studios handles animation, with character design drafts from Akira Amano and character designs from Naoto Hosoda – with Kenichiro Suehiro running point on the anime's music.

