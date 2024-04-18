Posted in: NBC, Peacock, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, suits, suits: l.a., suits: la

Suits: L.A.: John Amos, Victoria Justice, Kevin Weisman Guest-Starring

John Amos (Good Times), Victoria Justice (50 States of Fright), and Kevin Weisman (Alias) are confirmed to guest-star on NBC's Suits: L.A.

Set within the universe of Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series, NBC's Suits: L.A. has been rolling out some huge casting news leading into the filming of the pilot. We can now add John Amos (Good Times), Victoria Justice (50 States of Fright), and Kevin Weisman (Alias) to that casting list – thanks to an exclusive report from Deadline Hollywood. Amos is expected to play himself, a client & longtime friend of Ted Black (Stephen Amell). Justice's Dylan Pryor is a young movie star who's confident and ambitious – and looking to be represented by Ted. Weisman's Lester Thompson is a smart and powerful man who is used to getting his way – that is until a murder charge forces him to have to listen to others to stay out of prison. Amos, Justice & Weisman are joining a cast that includes Stephen Amell (Arrow), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), Troy Winbush (The Wilds), Alice Lee (Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project).

Suits: L.A. is expected to spotlight Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. According to the logline for the series, Black's firm "is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed" friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any. Winbush's Kevin is Ted Black's (Amell) old friend and ex-partner, a former FBI agent now a private detective. Lee's Leah is a young associate attorney at Black Lane Law who has been assigned to work with (or, as it turns out, for) entertainment attorney Erica Rollins (Davis). The series is not a direct sequel to the original Suits but will be set within the show's universe. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protege in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

