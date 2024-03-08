Posted in: NBC, Preview, TV | Tagged: nbc, preview, suits, suits: la

Suits: L.A. Pilot Taps Troy Winbush as Guest Star; Series Recurring

Troy Winbush (The Wilds) has been tapped to join NBC's Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt & Lex Scott Davis-starring Suits: L.A. pilot.

For fans of Aaron Korsh's Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty & Gina Torres-starring series Suits, the casting news for NBC's upcoming spinoff series pilot for Suits: L.A. keeps rolling on. Earlier today, Deadline Hollywood reported exclusively that Troy Winbush (The Wilds) is set to join leads Stephen Amell (Arrow), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), and Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man) as a guest star – though his character would move up to recurring if the pilot receives a series order. Winbush's Kevin is Ted Black's (Amell) old friend and ex-partner, a former FBI agent now a private detective. The series is not a direct sequel to the original Suits but will be set within the show's universe.

Suits: L.A. is expected to spotlight Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. According to the logline for the series, Black's firm "is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved."

McDermitt will play Stuart Lane, an "energetic, powerful, focused and self-absorbed" friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is described as a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates only to admire some of them for not having any.

