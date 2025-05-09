Posted in: NBC, Peacock, TV | Tagged: suits: la

Suits LA: NBC Cancels Stephen Amell-Starring Spinoff Sequel Series

NBC has cancelled Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell, Josh McDermitt, Lex Scott Davis, and Bryan Greenberg-starring Suits LA after one season.

Despite its best efforts to stand on its own while reminding viewers that it was set in the original show's universe with appearances by Gabriel Macht (Harvey Specter), Rick Hoffman (Louis Litt), and David Costabile (Daniel Hardman), the sun is setting on Aaron Korsch's Stephen Amell (Arrow, Heels), Josh McDermitt (The Walking Dead), Lex Scott Davis (Florida Man), and Bryan Greenberg (The Mindy Project)-starring Suits LA. Deadline Hollywood is reporting that NBC is shutting down the spinoff sequel series after one season, as the network prepares for next week's all-important Upfronts.

Set in the same universe as the original series, the spinoff spotlights Amell's Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has reinvented himself – and now represents some of the most powerful clients in Los Angeles. Black's firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive, he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career. Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can't help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is happening while events from years ago that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved slowly unravel.

McDermitt plays Stuart Lane, an energetic, powerful, focused, and self-absorbed friend of Black's who founded the L.A. law firm Black Lane Law fifteen years ago to specialize in criminal and entertainment law. Davis' Erica Rollins is a savvy and strong-willed rising star who works for Amell's Ted Black. She's shrewd enough to test the loyalty of her associates, only to admire some of them for not having any. Greenberg's Rick Dodsen is Ted Black's protégé in the entertainment division of Black Lane Law. Slated to be promoted, Rick is determined to stay one step ahead of his rival, Erica Rollins (Davis).

With UCP serving as the studio and Victoria Mahoney having directed the pilot, original series creator Aaron Korsh executive produces NBC's Suits LA alongside David Bartis and Doug Liman via their Hypnotic production banner and Gene Klein, who were EPs with him on the original series.

