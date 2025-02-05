Posted in: CBS, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: super bowl, super bowl lix

Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: You Can Vote on Funniest of All-Time!

Here's a preview of CBS and Paramount+'s Super Bowl Greatest Commercials, where YOU get to vote on which commercial is "Funniest of All-Time."

It's been a debate that's been raging since the NFL's big game started pulling in serious advertising dollars. Is the Super Bowl popular because of the game or the commercials? From our perspective, we've seen bad games get saved by a lineup of great commercials – but not a whole lot of the vice versa. Tonight, CBS (and streaming on Paramount+*) is setting aside an hour (9-10 pm ET/PT) for those all in on the ads with the interactive special Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time. Hosted by CBS Mornings co-host and NFL Today analyst Nate Burleson and actress Daniela Ruah and airing from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, the site of Super Bowl LIX, the special celebrates the Super Bowl commercials that have famously kept America laughing during the big game.

Over the course of the two hours, you can expect a mix of some of the funniest and most creative commercials to ever hit our screens – including the E*Trade Babies, the CareerBuilder monkeys, Budweiser's Lamb Streaker, Mt. Dew's PuppyMonkeyBaby, and many more. Burleson and Ruah will rank their favorites in the Funniest-of-All-Time Countdown before revealing their top two picks – and that's where you come in! Viewers will be able to vote online live during the special by scanning a QR code that will appear on the screen (with voting open for viewers in East Coast/Central time zones). But it's not just about the past, with Entertainment Tonight co-host Kevin Frazier returning as a sideline contributor to provide exclusive behind-the-scenes looks and sneak peeks of 2025's spots (including a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Budweiser Whassup campaign).

CBS's Super Bowl Greatest Commercials: Funniest of All-Time is produced by Film 45 and JUMA Entertainment. Robert Horowitz is the executive producer for JUMA Entertainment, and Ben Bitonti and Tony Lanni are executive producers for Film 45. Robert Dalrymple, Eric Smith, and Dino Shorte are the producers. *If you're a Paramount+ with Showtime subscriber, you have access to stream live via the live feed of your local CBS affiliate on the service, as well as on-demand. If you're a Paramount+ Essential subscriber, you won't have the option to stream live – but will have access to on-demand the day after the special airs.

