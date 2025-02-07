Posted in: Apple, Fox, NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV | Tagged: kendrick lamar, super bowl lix, Timothee Chalamet

Super Bowl LIX: Kendrick Lamar, Timothée Chalamet on Creative Process

Ahead of the NFL's 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show, Kendrick Lamar and Timothée Chalamet discuss the creative process and more.

With only days to go until he's joined by SZA to headline Roc Nation, Apple Music, and the NFL's 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, mega-Grammys winner Kendrick Lamar had a chance to share his thoughts on the event and more during his media interview on Thursday. But it was his one-on-one with none other than Timothée Chalamet that was released earlier today that proved to be a surprise – and just as enlightening.

In case anyone was wondering why Chalamet would be interviewing Lamar, the actor makes it clear during the conversation, taking a moment to share show he's been a fan of Lamar's music "forever" and how excited he is for the halftime show. "Just being a fan of your music forever and knowing, like, look where you're at now, man. It's just crazy, Super Bowl halftime show. And you just keep climbing, bro. It's, like, amazing," Chalamet shared.

Over the course of their mobile conversation, the two shared their respective approaches to their art and how they handle the difficulties along the way. "The thing about acting is, if you don't have an audience, it's just a form of insanity. And you're just, what are you doing? So I definitely try to warm up and then, you know, lose that self-consciousness when you finally get back out there. But that takes time," Chalamet shared. "I always try to embrace failure — you were talking about that the other day — the most important part of a bad day is the way you leave it. If you can leave a bad take or a bad day with a positive attitude, then you've got nothing to fear."

Seeing himself as someone who is "always locked in and always trying new things," Lamar explained that growth and experimentation are essential – even if doesn't always work out. "I have to keep the pen moving. It's my form of sanity. And it also has given me the opportunity to learn myself, you know, find out who I am," Lamar revealed. In terms of writing, Lamar believes that you need "to sit and go through the emotions and be vulnerable about it." He continued, "A lot of these records I write, man, a lot of stuff I probably would have never expressed or even known about myself if it wasn't for an instrumental behind it."

