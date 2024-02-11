Posted in: NFL, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Cardi B, cbs, nyx, super bowl

Super Bowl LVIII: Cardi B "Duck Plump" Ad Causes Painful Confusion

Super Bowl LVIII: Check out rapper/actress Cardi B's complete, uncut & NSFW commercial for NYX Pro Makeup's Duck Plump lip gloss.

If you're like us, then you're looking at today's Super Bowl LVIII game between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers as a break between the real reasons to watch – the trailers and commercials (and Taylor Swift). Now, one way to get us to cover your Super Bowl ad is to have award-winning rapper/actress Cardi B involved with it. And if it turns out to be an ad that can't safely be shown on public airwaves – as NYX Professional Make-Up claims happened with Cardi B's "Lips Only" ad for Duck Plump lip gloss. Here's a look at what all of this is about…

In the NSFW cut of the ad that you can check out above (a press release for the lip gloss claims that only half of the commercial was approved for airing – with the remainder apparently considered too taboo for such a global stage), the rapper/actress shares the benefits of Duck Plump lip gloss (with some duck-faced backup dancers) – and what are those? Why, they give you fuller and thicker lips! But where things start to get interesting is when the word gets out that some men have been using the lip gloss, too – just not on their lips. It seems they read the title of the product a little too quickly – thinking that the "U" in "Duck" was an "I"… we'll give you a second to connect the dots on that one. See where some television folks might get their britches in a bunch?

From there, we get a look at some breaking news showing just how out-of-control the situation has become – as we see the reactions from female firefighters, 911 operators, and others to the growing stupidity of some dudes. As one desperate pharmacist adds, "Duck Pump makes your lips bigger. Nothing else." Even the great Cardi B seems perplexed by this one – adding, atop her NYX throne, "They put it where? Why?!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!