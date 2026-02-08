Posted in: Current News, NBC, NFL, Opinion, Peacock, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, TV | Tagged: bad bunny, opinion, trump

Super Bowl LX: Bad Bunny's Halftime Message of Love, Hope Angers Trump

It looks like Donald Trump isn't a big fan of Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX Halftime Show message of love, hope, and unity - or his dancers.

Article Summary Bad Bunny's Super Bowl LX halftime show promotes love, unity, and pride in Puerto Rico and the U.S.

Donald Trump slams Bad Bunny's halftime performance as un-American and inappropriate for families.

Surprise appearances from Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, Karol G, Cardi B, and more light up the night.

The energetic celebration includes a live wedding, street festival vibes, and viral dance moments.

A Super Bowl LX Apple Music Halftime Show that was positive, energetic, and brought anyone with even a speck of rhythm to their feet to dance? Of course, Donald Trump was going to huff and puff on his version of social media about the performance, leaving a steaming pile of nothingness in his wake. Though, considering how some "mysterious rogue staffer" took control of Trump's social media the other night to drop a racist post about former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama, how can we tell anymore when Trump is actually posting? Or if he has the mental capacity to post anymore?

"The Super Bowl Halftime Show is absolutely terrible, one of the worst, EVER! It makes no sense, is an affront to the Greatness of America, and doesn't represent our standards of Success, Creativity, or Excellence. Nobody understands a word this guy is saying, and the dancing is disgusting, especially for young children that are watching from throughout the U.S.A., and all over the World. This 'Show' is just a 'slap in the face' to our Country, which is setting new standards and records every single day — including the Best Stock Market and 401(k)s in History!" Trump ranted online. "There is nothing inspirational about this mess of a Halftime Show and watch, it will get great reviews from the Fake News Media, because they haven't got a clue of what is going on in the REAL WORLD — And, by the way, the NFL should immediately replace its ridiculous new Kickoff Rule. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

The performance promoted love, family, and the importance of unity and national pride, with Bad Bunny weaving a tapestry founded in love for Puerto Rico and the United States. We got Lady Gaga and Bad Bunny dancing, after Lady Gaga killed it with "Die with a Smile." We had Ricky Martin offering a take on "Hawaii Song." We had Karol G, Cardi B, Jessica Alba, Pedro Pascal, and more vibing on the on-field set. We had an actual wedding play out as part of the performance – and so much more. It was a true street festival in all of the best ways possible. Here's a look at some of the highlights.

Here's a look at some highlights from tonight's halftime performance:

