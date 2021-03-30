Supergirl S06E01 Preview: Dreamer's Nightmare Sees Lex as Anti-Monitor

With only hours to go until the sixth and final season premiere of The CW's Supergirl, viewers are getting another preview to tide them over until tonight. Previously, we checked in on Kara (Melissa Benoist), Lena (Katie McGrath), Brainiac (Jesse Rath), Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), and Kelly (Azie Tesfair) as they were learning exactly how Lex (Jon Cryer) was able to pull off his global cult. This time around, we get an extended version of that scene with a very crucial moment included: Dreamer's "dream" of Lex as the Anti-Monitor on a planet-destroying mission. And remember- this is only the first episode of the season.

Here's a look at the newest preview for Tuesday night's episode of The CW's Supergirl, "Rebirth"- followed by overviews for the season's first two episodes:

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 1 "Rebirth": SEASON PREMIERE – As Brainiac (Jesse Rath) lays close to death after trying to stop Lex (Jon Cryer), Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and team soar in to save him, engaging in an epic battle with Gamenmae (guest start Cara Buono). After beating Leviathan, Supergirl turns her attention to Lex (Jon Cryer) who has used the Obsidian platform to brainwash half the world to love him and follow him at all costs, no matter what horrible things he does. Knowing how dangerous this makes her brother, Lena (Katie McGrath) enlists the entire team – Alex (Chyler Leigh), J'onn (David Harewood), Dreamer (Nicole Maines), Kelly (Azie Tesfair), and Brainiac – to help, but Supergirl realizes that the only way to truly stop Lex is to sacrifice herself. Jesse Warn directed the episode with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber & Jess Kardoes.

Supergirl Season 6, Episode 2 "A Few Good Women": THE BREAKING POINT – As the stakes with Lex (Jon Cryer) are raised higher than ever before, Lena (Katie McGrath) must decide how far she is willing to go to stop her brother. Meanwhile, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) and the team are faced with a challenge unlike anything they've ever dealt with before and it brings Alex (Chyler Leigh) to her breaking point. Directed by Jesse Warn with a story by Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller, and a teleplay by Jay Faerber and Jess Kardos.

The CW's Supergirl stars Melissa Benoist as Kara Danvers/Supergirl, Chyler Leigh as Alex Danvers, David Harewood as Hank Henshaw/J'onn J'onzz, Katie McGrath as Lena Luthor, Jesse Rath as Brainiac-5, Nicole Maines as Nia Nal/Dreamer, Julie Gonzolo as Andrea Rojas, Azie Tesfai as Kelly Olsen, Andrea Brooks as Eve Tessmacher, Staz Nair as William Dey, and Eliza Helm as young Cat Grant. Based on characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, the series stems from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with EPs Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Riverdale), Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash), Robert Rovner (Private Practice, Dallas), and Jessica Queller (Gilmore Girls, Gossip Girl, Felicity).