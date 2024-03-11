Posted in: Movies, Netflix | Tagged: Rebel Moon, Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver., zack snyder

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver Is An "Emotional Rollarcoaster"

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver director Zack Snyder says the sequel is a "war film, 100 percent," and an "emotional rollercoaster."

Article Summary Zack Snyder promises an intense war film and "emotional rollercoaster" in Rebel Moon sequel.

Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver aims to build a deeper emotional connection.

Sofia Boutella to shine again, with Kora showcasing a new look and a quest for redemption.

The film drops on Netflix April 19th, 2024, continuing the saga of Kora and her warriors.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver is coming up faster than we might have expected. It feels like just yesterday; we were all breathlessly talking about the first movie until about the end of the month before all conversations more or less dropped off, and we all forgot about this film as the new year rolled in. It's time for those same conversations to restart as Part Two is set to come out. The first film was not exactly well received and didn't exactly light the Netflix charts on fire. We have spoken about the idea of building on a broken foundation, and saying that The Scargiver will have to work twice as hard to be good is an understatement. However, director Zack Snyder has pulled bonkers films that work out even though they really shouldn't out his ass before, and Part Two of this film might be right up his alley when it comes to harking back to one of said bonkers films. Empire recently spoke to Snyder, and he called The Scargiver a "war film," a genre in which Snyder has been successful before. What 300 lacked was a lot of emotional connection to the situation and characters, which is something that Snyder says The Scargiver does have.

"It's a war film, 100 percent," Snyder said. "It's got way more action than the first movie, very intense and crazy action. … It's absolutely an emotional rollercoaster you're going to be on with these cats. We discover the backstories of our heroes, and there is an interesting correlation between what's happened to most of them to make this battle cathartic and symbolic."

As for our leading lady, Kora (Sofia Boutella), Snyder had something to say about her new pixie cut that she is sporting in the new film, saying, "She's shielding us from her real involvement, and there's a bit of conflict around what she's done. But in the end, what she offers the group, her skill set, and her desire to redeem herself, makes her a powerful asset." It wouldn't be the first time someone has drastically changed their look after something major happened in their life. At least she didn't get bangs, and we need more badass women sporting short haircuts while not losing their feminity. Boutella was the standout performance in the first film, and it sounds like she will still be a central figure in the second film, which is good. If a good movie is found in Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver, it will be because of the talented cast members like Boutella.

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver continues the epic saga of Kora and the surviving warriors as they prepare to sacrifice everything, fighting alongside the brave people of Veldt, to defend a once peaceful village, a newfound homeland for those who have lost their own in the fight against the Motherworld. On the eve of their battle, the warriors must face the truths of their own pasts, each revealing why they fight. As the full force of the Realm bears down on the burgeoning rebellion, unbreakable bonds are forged, heroes emerge, and legends are made. It will stream to Netflix on April 19th, 2024.

