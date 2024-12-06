Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, TV | Tagged: dc studios, james gunn, superman

Superman: James Gunn's Reminder For Those Wanting "Original" Logo Back

For those claiming that they want the "original" logo back, Superman writer/director James Gunn wants to make sure they know what that means.

Here's one of those "crazy, wacky" things that we "love" about geekdom (if you didn't read that with heavy sarcasm, please go back and do… we'll wait). All good? Cool. When it comes to loving a character or a long-running franchise, fans tend to live in their personal moments when it comes to what they consider to be the best and the "original." Nothing wrong with that, though, right? No, there isn't – except that 98.734% of the time, it also usually involves trashing anything and everything that came after it as never being good enough. For example, some Doctor Who fans believe things went to Hell for the long-running series once Christopher Eccleston's Doctor first hit their screens – this "New Who" wasn't their "Who."

In the case of an exchange writer/director James Gunn had on social media earlier today regarding an important aspect of Gunn's David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan-starring Superman, we got an example of the other problem with the stubborn mind: they tend to forget that – more often than not – what they consider to be "original" usually isn't the original (and that maybe folks need to have a stronger understanding of what "original" means). So when someone complained about the Superman "S" logo being used in DC Studios' first feature film, asked that it be changed back to the "original," and then noted that the "Superman logo is unchangeable," it was easy to see how six words and a graphic were going to shut that complaint down.

DC Studios: James Gunn Done with Superman, Batman Origin Stories

Near the end of November, Gunn responded to someone on social media who called him out for "overlooking origin stories" while also calling out DC Studios for focusing on "niche characters to headline their own movies like Sgt. Rock or Swamp Thing" and not focusing enough on characters they believe are better suited to attract a "general audience." When DC Studios' "Chapter One: Gods and Monsters' was unveiled in 2023, we learned that a Swamp Thing film was planned (with James Mangold attached). Recently, rumblings have gotten louder that director Luca Guadagnino (Queer) and Daniel Craig could be reunited for a Sgt. Rock film.

In terms of superhero origin stories, Gunn isn't looking to tell Batman's and Superman's respective backstories again because we've been down that road many times before ("I'm not telling Batman and Superman's origin stories again because everyone knows them"). But in terms of Swamp Thing not being deserving enough for his own film, Gunn wasn't having any of it. "Don't put Swamp Thing in the corner. That's a project in development we've actually announced, and he's an incredibly well-known character with not only some of the greatest comics of all time but a successful film series and his own TV show, something that could be said of only a very small handful of DC characters," Gunn added.

DC Studios' Superman stars David Corenswet (Hollywood) as Superman/Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Lois Lane. In addition, the Superman: Legacy cast includes Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor, Wendell Pierce (HBO's The Wire) as Perry White, Isabela Merced (Sicario: Day of the Soldado) as Hawkgirl, Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific, Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Green Lantern Guy Gardner, Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica/The Engineer, Sean Gunn as Maxwell Lord, Pruitt Taylor Vince (Murder One, Lady in the Lake) as Jonathan Kent/"Pa Kent," and Neva Howell (Ghosts of the Ozarks) as Martha Kent/"Ma Kent."

Joining them are Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live) as Daily Planet sports editor Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Suicide Squad) as Daily Planet gossip columnist Cat Grant, and Christopher McDonald as skilled Daily Planet reporter Ron Troupe – with Frank Grillo's Rick Flag Sr. (from Creature Commandos and Peacemaker Season 2) set to appear, along with Alan Tudyk in an undisclosed role. Composer John Murphy (28 Days Later, Sunshine, Kick-Ass, The Suicide Squad, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3) will score the film.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!