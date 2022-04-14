Kristen Stewart To Star In A24 Film Love Lies Bleeding

Kristen Stewart has been announced to star in a new A24 film from Rose Glass (Saint Maud), Love Lies Bleeding. The film is from a script Glass co-wrote with Weronika Tofilska. The logline for the film is simple enough: "A romance fuelled by ego, desire and the American Dream." Getting Stewart to star is a big get for this one. Rose Glass won the Douglas Hickox Award for Best Debut Director at the British Independent Film Awards and both British/Irish Film of the Year and Breakthrough British/Irish Filmmaker of the Year at the London Film Critics Circle Awards for her debut film Saint Maud.

Kristen Stewart Is One Of The Best Actresses Alive Today

This is yet another huge get for A24. Kristen Stewart is one of the most in-demand actresses on the planet right now, and Saint Amud was awesome, so pairing Glass with Stewart can only be a recipe for success. Both are fearless creators, and with a studio behind them like A24, expect one of the most anticipated indies of the year whenever this releases. More to come on this one for sure, as more casting is announced and production begins.