Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: the color purple, warner bros discovery

New Poster And Motion Poster For The Color Purple Are Released

Warner Bros. Discovery has released a new poster and motion poster for The Color Purple, and a new trailer is set to drop next week.

It might be the beginning of October, but that doesn't mean Christmas isn't right around the corner, and this December, that means musicals. We have two this year, sort of, with the first being Wonka, even if it's not being called a traditional musical, and the second being The Color Purple which is a remake of a classic. Of the two, it's pretty obvious which is the safer bet, but after West Side Story underperformed, it's anyone's guess about whether or not there is any interest in musicals these days. Warner Bros., Discovery will be kicking up the marketing in the next month or so, and we do have a new trailer next week, but for now, we have a new poster and motion poster that is extremely photoshopped and weird-looking. These three beautiful ladies deserve better than whatever filter this graphic artist was overusing.

The Color Purple: Summary, Cast List, Release Date

Warner Bros. Pictures invites you to experience the extraordinary sisterhood of three women who share one unbreakable bond in The Color Purple. This bold new take on the beloved classic is directed by Blitz Bazawule (Black Is King, The Burial of Kojo) and produced by Oprah Winfrey, Steven Spielberg, Scott Sanders, and Quincy Jones.

The Color Purple stars Taraji P. Henson (What Men Want, Hidden Figures), Danielle Brooks (Peacemaker, Orange Is the New Black), Colman Domingo (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Fear the Walking Dead), Corey Hawkins (In the Heights, BlacKkKlansman), H.E.R. (Judas and the Black Messiah, Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration), Halle Bailey (The Little Mermaid, Grown-ish), Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor (King Richard, If Beale Street Could Talk), and Fantasia Barrino (in her major motion picture debut).

The screenplay is by Marcus Gardley (Maid, The Chi), based on the novel by Alice Walker and based on the musical stage play, book (of the musical stage play) by Marsha Norman, music and lyrics by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis, and Stephen Bray. The executive producers are Alice Walker, Rebecca Walker, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Carla Gardini, Mara Jacobs, Adam Fell, Courtenay Valenti, Sheila Walcott, and Michael Beugg.

Warner Bros. Pictures presents a Harpo Films Production, an Amblin Entertainment Production, a Scott Sanders Production/a QJP Production, The Color Purple. It will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures and is set to open in theaters in North America on December 25, 2023, and internationally beginning on 18 January, 2024.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!