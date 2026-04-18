Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: close encounters of the third kind, et, jaws, jurassic park, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List, steven spielberg, war of the worlds
Blu-ray On My Mind Special Report: Steven Spielberg Collection
An awesome box set of eight of Steven Spielberg's most beloved films is coming in June, all in 4K Blu-ray and all in Steelbooks.
Article Summary
- Steven Spielberg Spotlight Collection 4K Blu-ray box set arrives June 9 in limited Steelbook packaging.
- Includes eight classics: Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, Raiders, Schindler's List, and more in 4K UHD.
- Extensive special features and documentaries are packed with each disc for collectors and fans.
- Only 5,700 sets produced for the US and Canada—essential for Spielberg enthusiasts and collectors.
Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Some big news dropped this morning: a brand-new Steven Spielberg Spotlight Collection 4K box set.
Steven Spielberg Classics All In One Awesome 4K Blu-ray Set
The set features eight of the director's most beloved films- Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds, all in 4K Blu-ray and all housed in brand new Steelbook cases. Only 5,700 of the sets will be produced for the US and Canada, so this is very limited. Below you can see the pics of the gorgeous set, and see all of the special features included on each disc. Release date is June 9. Preorders are up in most places where one would do so.
Jaws
- JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story
- The Making of JAWS
- The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of JAWS
- JAWS: The Restoration
- Deleted Scenes and Outtakes
- From The Set
- Theatrical Trailer
- Galleries
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
- Includes all 3 versionof the film (Theatrical Version, Special Edition, Director's Cut)
- Three Kinds of Close Encounters
- Steven's Home Videos & Outtakes
- Steven Spielberg: 30 Years of Close Encounters
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Making of Documentary
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Watch the Skies
- Deleted Scenes
- Storyboard Comparisons
- Extensive Photo Gallery
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind – Original Theatrical Trailer
- Close Encounters of the Third Kind – Special Edition Trailer
Raiders of the Lost Ark
- Teaser Trailer
- Theatrical Trailer
- Re-Issue Trailer
E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial
- 40 Years of E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL
- TCM Classic Film Festival: An Evening with Steven Spielberg
- The E.T. Journals
- Deleted Scenes
- Steven Spielberg & E.T.
- A Look Back
- The Evolution and Creation of E.T.
- The E.T. Reunion
- The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams
- The 20th Anniversary Premiere
- Designs, Photographs, and Marketing
- Theatrical Trailer
- Special Olympics TV Spot
Jurassic Park
- Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of A New Era
- Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory
- Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution
- Archival Featurettes:
- The Making of Jurassic Park
- Original Featurette on the Making of the Film
- Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park
- Hurricane in Kauai Featurette
- Behind The Scenes:
- Early Pre-Production Meetings
- Location Scouting
- Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen
- Animatics: T-Rex Attack
- ILM and Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects
- Foley Artists
- Storyboards
- Production Archives
- Theatrical Trailer
Schindler's List
- Schindler's List: 25 Years Later
- Voices from the List
- USC Shoah Foundation Story with Steven Spielberg (2008)
- Let Their Testimonies Speak – Stronger Than Hate
- About iWitness (2018)
Saving Private Ryan
- An Introduction
- Looking Into The Past
- Miller and His Platoon
- Boot Camp
- Making Saving Private Ryan
- Re-Creating Omaha Beach
- Music and Sound
- Parting Thoughts
- Into the Breach: Saving Private Ryan
- Theatrical Trailer
- Re-Release Trailer
- Shooting War
War of the Worlds
- Revisiting the Invasion
- The H.G. Wells Legacy
- Steven Spielberg and the Original War of the Worlds
- Characters: The Family Unit
- Previsualization
- Production Diaries
- Designing the Enemy: Tripods and Aliens
- Scoring War of the Worlds
- We Are Not Alone
- Galleries
- Theatrical Teaser Trailer