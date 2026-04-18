Posted in: 4K/Blu-Ray, Movies | Tagged: close encounters of the third kind, et, jaws, jurassic park, Saving Private Ryan, Schindler's List, steven spielberg, war of the worlds

Blu-ray On My Mind Special Report: Steven Spielberg Collection

An awesome box set of eight of Steven Spielberg's most beloved films is coming in June, all in 4K Blu-ray and all in Steelbooks.

Article Summary Steven Spielberg Spotlight Collection 4K Blu-ray box set arrives June 9 in limited Steelbook packaging.

Includes eight classics: Jaws, E.T., Jurassic Park, Raiders, Schindler's List, and more in 4K UHD.

Extensive special features and documentaries are packed with each disc for collectors and fans.

Only 5,700 sets produced for the US and Canada—essential for Spielberg enthusiasts and collectors.

Blu-ray and physical media are important to many collectors and me, and while it can be a chore these days to get your hands on the discs, nothing brings a bigger smile to my face than cracking open a new Blu-ray. Every week, we will review the week's announcements and news in physical media, highlight the labels still unearthing films that have somehow never been released, and review new discs we have added to our collections. Some big news dropped this morning: a brand-new Steven Spielberg Spotlight Collection 4K box set.

Steven Spielberg Classics All In One Awesome 4K Blu-ray Set

The set features eight of the director's most beloved films- Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Raiders of the Lost Ark, E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Jurassic Park, Schindler's List, Saving Private Ryan, and War of the Worlds, all in 4K Blu-ray and all housed in brand new Steelbook cases. Only 5,700 of the sets will be produced for the US and Canada, so this is very limited. Below you can see the pics of the gorgeous set, and see all of the special features included on each disc. Release date is June 9. Preorders are up in most places where one would do so.

Jaws JAWS @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story

The Making of JAWS

The Shark Is Still Working: The Impact & Legacy of JAWS

JAWS: The Restoration

Deleted Scenes and Outtakes

From The Set

Theatrical Trailer

Galleries Close Encounters of the Third Kind

Includes all 3 versionof the film (Theatrical Version, Special Edition, Director's Cut)

Three Kinds of Close Encounters

Steven's Home Videos & Outtakes

Steven Spielberg: 30 Years of Close Encounters

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Making of Documentary

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Watch the Skies

Deleted Scenes

Storyboard Comparisons

Extensive Photo Gallery

Close Encounters of the Third Kind – Original Theatrical Trailer

Close Encounters of the Third Kind – Special Edition Trailer

Raiders of the Lost Ark Teaser Trailer

Theatrical Trailer

Re-Issue Trailer E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial 40 Years of E.T. THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

TCM Classic Film Festival: An Evening with Steven Spielberg

The E.T. Journals

Deleted Scenes

Steven Spielberg & E.T.

A Look Back

The Evolution and Creation of E.T.

The E.T. Reunion

The Music of E.T.: A Discussion with John Williams

The 20th Anniversary Premiere

Designs, Photographs, and Marketing

Theatrical Trailer

Special Olympics TV Spot Jurassic Park Return to Jurassic Park: Dawn of A New Era

Return to Jurassic Park: Making Prehistory

Return to Jurassic Park: The Next Step in Evolution

Archival Featurettes: The Making of Jurassic Park Original Featurette on the Making of the Film Steven Spielberg Directs Jurassic Park Hurricane in Kauai Featurette

Behind The Scenes: Early Pre-Production Meetings Location Scouting Phil Tippett Animatics: Raptors in the Kitchen Animatics: T-Rex Attack ILM and Jurassic Park: Before and After the Visual Effects Foley Artists Storyboards Production Archives

Theatrical Trailer Schindler's List Schindler's List: 25 Years Later

Voices from the List

USC Shoah Foundation Story with Steven Spielberg (2008)

Let Their Testimonies Speak – Stronger Than Hate

About iWitness (2018)

Saving Private Ryan An Introduction

Looking Into The Past

Miller and His Platoon

Boot Camp

Making Saving Private Ryan

Re-Creating Omaha Beach

Music and Sound

Parting Thoughts

Into the Breach: Saving Private Ryan

Theatrical Trailer

Re-Release Trailer

Shooting War War of the Worlds Revisiting the Invasion

The H.G. Wells Legacy

Steven Spielberg and the Original War of the Worlds

Characters: The Family Unit

Previsualization

Production Diaries

Designing the Enemy: Tripods and Aliens

Scoring War of the Worlds

We Are Not Alone

Galleries

Theatrical Teaser Trailer

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