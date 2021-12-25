Superman & Lois, Batwoman, Legends of Tomorrow Return Ep Info Released

Even though we're still in the middle of Christmas Day and with New Year's Day still a week away, The CW realizes that it's never too early to start looking ahead to the return of a number of its Arrowverse series. So with that in mind, we have a look at the episode overview for Batwoman ("Trust Destiny") and DC's Legends of Tomorrow ("Paranoid Android") ahead of their Wednesday, January 12th return. In addition, we also have an episode overview for Superman & Lois ("What Lies Beneath"), joining Ava DuVernay & Jill Blankenship's Naomi when it returns on Tuesday, January 11th.

Now here's a look at the teaser trailer and return episode overviews for The CW's Batwoman, Superman & Lois, and DC's Legends of Tomorrow:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Batwoman | Season 3 Episode 8 | Destiny Awaits Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Oog4yZSlnUE)

Batwoman Season 3 Episode 8 "Trust Destiny": EXTREME MEASURES – Mary (Nicole Kang) and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) continue their sisterly bonding, Ryan (Javicia Leslie), Luke (Camrus Johnson) and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) are desperate and willing to do almost anything to stop them…even entertaining a dangerous proposition by Renee Montoya (Victoria Cartagena) that finally rid Gotham of Pamela Isley (Bridget Regan). As the team hunts for the source of Poison Mary's power – and potential demise – Renee is forced to revisit her heartbreaking past. Meanwhile, Marquis (Nick Creegan) grows more unhinged and throws a spectacularly sinister soiree at Wayne Tower…and everyone is invited. Marshall Virtue directed the episode written by Ebony Gilbert and Daphne Miles.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Superman & Lois | Allegiance – Season 2 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=83Rcssdxymw)

Superman & Lois Season 2 Episode 1 "What Lies Beneath": GREGORY SMITH ("EVERWOOD") DIRECTS THE SEASON TWO PREMIERE – Season two opens with the dust still settling in Smallville following the shocking outcome of the confrontation between Tal-Rho (Adam Rayner, "Tyrant") and Superman (Tyler Hoechlin). Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) and Clark struggle as a couple while Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik) adjusts to running The Smallville Gazette with Lois. Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) faces new challenges on the football field, and secrets threaten to destroy Jordan (Alex Garfin) and Sarah's (Inde Navarrette) growing relationship. Meanwhile, Kyle (Erik Valdez) grows concerned over Lana's (Emmanuelle Chriqui) involvement with a new mayoral candidate. Lastly, John Henry Irons (Wole Parks) and his daughter Natalie (Tayler Buck) attempt to make this new Earth their home. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | New Year, New Legends Promo | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw7n8x0gguQ)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 "Paranoid Android": SEEING THINGS DIFFERENTLY – Sara (Caity Lotz) starts to realize her team is making questionable choices when it comes to the timeline. Trying to figure out who is behind everything, Sara discovers some harsh truths. Jes Macallan, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Olivia Swann, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez, Shayan Sobhian, Matt Ryan and Amy Pemberton also star. David Geddes directed the episode written by Phil Klemmer & Marcelena Campos Mayhorn.