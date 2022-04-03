Superman & Lois EP Teases Supergirl/Arrowverse "Answer" This Season

Considering that The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois has its backstory roots deeply entrenched in the Arrowverse, a number of fans have been wondering why the show hasn't been embracing its connections to Supergirl (especially considering the family connections with Melissa Benoist's Kara), The Flash, Batwoman, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, and others. In the past, the creative team has stressed the importance of giving Superman & Lois a chance to build itself up as its own series first before branching out to other shows. And then the pandemic reportedly scrapped a number of potential crossover plans. But at this weekend's WonderCon 2022, series showrunner & EP Todd Helbing dropped a ten-ton hint at the end of a panel Q&A that also included Hoechlin and Tulloch. When asked jokingly by the host if Lois & Clark could at least get a text from Kara as a way of getting to the bigger issue at hand, Helbing conceded that the two reasons we just went over were big factors. But then the clouds shifted as Helbing teased that some clarity may be on the way… and sooner than viewers think. "I'll just say that at the end of this season [Season 2], you'll get the answer to the questions that you guys have." Hmmm… will this "answer" be specific to Superman & Lois or does it speak to much bigger Arrowverse plans that are in play?

With the series taking an extended break before returning on April 26th, here's a look at the promo for S02E10 "Bizarros in a Bizarro World"- an episode that already looks worth the wait:

The CW's Superman & Lois stars Tyler Hoechlin as Clark Kent/Superman, Elizabeth Tulloch as Lois Lane, Jordan Elsass as Jonathan Kent, Alexander Garfin as Jordan Kent, Erik Valdez as Kyle Cushing, Inde Navarrette as Sarah Cushing, Wolé Parks as The Stranger, Sofia Hasmik as Chrissy Beppo, Tayler Buck as Natalie Irons, with Dylan Walsh as General Samuel Lane and Emmanuelle Chriqui as Lana Lang Cushing. Based on the characters from DC created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, Superman & Lois is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with executive producers Greg Berlanti, Todd Helbing, Sarah Schechter, Geoff Johns, and David Madden.