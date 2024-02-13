Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: preview, season 4, superman & lois, the cw

Superman & Lois: Erik Valdez Confirms Season 4 Return With Set Post

Erik Valdez checked in from the set of The CW's Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois Season 4, confirming his return.

When The CW changed owners, and the cuts started coming, we learned that the fourth season of Superman & Lois would see a smaller episode count – and only Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin, and Michael Cudlitz were set to return. Where did that leave Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik? The news didn't necessarily mean that they couldn't return in some capacity – and we got an example of that earlier today when Valdez took to social media to check in with fans from the set of the fourth season.

"First slide: Season 4 hasn't officially kicked off until the first trailer selfie, right!?" Valdez began the caption to his Instagram post, also including the two images from his trailer that he describes. "Second slide: another Kyle vs Erik shoe pic, but this one's a bit different. I had a chat with our wonderful costumes dept and they agreed to let me honor my Dad by wearing his signature black boots. Kyle's gonna have a bit more pep in his step and maybe a few more dance moves this season. Love you, Dad…miss you every single day. ❤️" Here's a look at the post:

"While we're sad to say goodbye to 'Superman & Lois' at the end of Season Four, we're grateful for the time we've had with our amazing cast, crew, VFX teams, editors, musical geniuses, and writers. Since the day this show was first discussed, it was about family. And that's what was created—on and off screen," shared showrunners Todd Helbing and Brent Fletcher. "We'd like to thank our partners at Berlanti Productions, DC, WB, and The CW for their endless support and enthusiasm during this journey…and give a very special thank you to all the fans for tuning in. We're thrilled about what we have in store in our final season, and can't wait for everyone to watch as Superman, Lois, and all our heroes face off against the biggest threat in the show's history—Lex Luthor."

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though they could possibly appear as recurring or guest stars).

