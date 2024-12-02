Posted in: CW, Opinion, TV, TV | Tagged: arrowverse, opinion, supergirl, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Finale: Perfect Time for Benoist/Supergirl Appearance

It would be perfect if Melissa Benoist appeared as Supergirl during the finale of Tyler Hoechlin & Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois.

Aside from the obvious reason that it's the series finale to what might be the best live-action take on The Man of Steel's universe, fans of CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois have been clued into there being some very specific reasons to check out S04E10: "It Went By So Fast"(directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing). Along with what's been teased as a first for a live-action Superman adaptation (and something that Grimm fans will appreciate), we should also be expecting an attention-grabbing appearance. That's what we're speculating (again, just speculating) about today – because if there was ever a time for Melissa Benoist to return as Kara, aka Supergirl, now would be that time. But first, we have to address the ten-ton complication.

During the finale of Superman & Lois Season 2, Dylan Walsh's General Samuel Lane delivers an amazingly heartfelt speech that included this line: "I've been working for the DOD for a long time. I've seen things you would not believe- glimpses of other worlds and the leagues of superheroes they have on them. And even though we only have your father on this planet, thank God that we do because he's the finest of any Earth." What that means is that Superman & Lois didn't have any Arrowverse crossovers because it was never set in the Arrowverse in the first place. For example, David Ramsey's John Diggle? An Arrowverse version and a Superman & Lois version. So if Benoist's Supergirl were to appear, it would have to involve writing her a new backstory that works for the show (Helbing said as much during an episode of The Flash Podcast: "Yeah, it would not be the Supergirl from the Arrowverse, it would be our version so we would invent a new backstory for her").

Well, wouldn't the series finale be the perfect time to write just enough of a "new" Supergirl to be able to have Benoist appear? While we will be more than happy to take what we can get, it would be pretty sweet to see Kara teaming up with Clark (Hoechlin), Jordan (Garfin), and Jonathan (Bishop) to take down Lex Luthor (Cudlitz) for good. Of course, we could be really greedy and hope that Fletcher and Helbing found a way to tie the series back into the Arrowverse in some way (we know – dare to dream). If nothing else, having Benoist return as a Supergirl for the finale would be a respectful "tip of the hat" to both the show and the Arrowverse. Now, here's a look back to 2021 when Benoist addressed the idea of returning at some point – followed by Tulloch and Hoechlin sharing that Benoist had expressed her willingness to return to both of them.

Superman & Lois: Previous Supergirl Return Talk

October 2021: While the cast, crew, and fans prepared for the finale "Kara" (even the title of the episode gets the feels trembling), Benoist was addressing the possibility of a return down the road with EW's "Bold School." "I am not opposed to putting on the suit again and I know there probably will be opportunities to. It would have to feel right for the character, and I know they would probably do it justice," Benoist shared. "I love playing with Grant Gustin. I love Tyler Hoechlin and Bitsie Tulloch on 'Superman & Lois.' So no, I'm not opposed to it."

August 2022: During a Fan Expo Canada 2022 Q&A panel that the duo participated in, Hoechlin & Tulloch were asked about the rumors that Benoist would be returning to the role of Supergirl during the then-upcoming season third season. "We have not heard that rumor about her coming on the show. She has expressed interest to me in doing it, and I know that we would love to work with her again and Grant [Gustin] and everyone else," Tulloch replied. "I just don't know…ever since we started the show, COVID has been a reality which is why we haven't done any of the crossovers or anything like that, so we just can't speak to whether or not that's feasible." Here's a look at Tulloch's response during the recent Fan Expo Canada 2022, where the question of Benoist's return was asked and addressed – with big thanks to Brief Take for posting the video:

