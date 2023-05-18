Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights Still in Limbo; Walker Now Midseason The CW released its finalized 2023-2024 schedule, with Superman & Lois and Gotham Knights still in limbo and Walker returning midseason.

Last week, we learned that Nexstar's The CW had given Jared Padalecki's (Supernatural) Walker a 13-episode fourth season for the 2023-2024 broadcast season (though the prequel spinoff series Walker Independence wasn't so lucky). Earlier today, The CW officially released their upcoming programming calendar (see below) – and Walker isn't on the list for this fall. That means fans will have to wait until midseason (which might be a fancy way of saying 2024 – especially with the writers' strike now in play). Also, with the rollout earlier came… absolutely no clarity on the fates of Superman & Lois or Gotham Knights (though with today being the network's Upfronts, that could change very quickly). Stay tuned…

Here's a look at The CW's 2023-2024 programming schedule (all times are ET/PT, with shows new to the network italicized):

Monday

8 p.m.: All American

9 p.m.: 61st Street

Tuesday

8 p.m.: Son of a Critch

8:30 p.m.: Run the Burbs

9 p.m.: Children Ruin Everything

9:30 p.m.: Everyone Else Burns

Wednesday

8 p.m.: Sullivan's Crossing

9 p.m.: The Spencer Sisters

Thursday

8 p.m.: FBoy Island encores

9 p.m.: FBoy Island (new episodes)

Friday

8 p.m.: Penn & Teller: Fool Us

9 p.m.: Whose Line Is It Anyway?

Saturday

8 p.m.: Masters of Illusion

9 p.m.: World's Funniest Animals

Sunday

8 p.m.: I Am

"Over the past three seasons, 'Walker' has become the top performing series on The CW with a passionate fanbase and a fantastic cast and creative team led by Jared Padalecki, who has now been a leading man on the network for over twenty years," said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network. 'As we build a great big new future for The CW, we are thrilled to be staying in business with our partners at CBS Studios, and we cannot wait to have 'Walker' back on the schedule." Padalecki added, "I'm so excited and grateful to continue the 'Walker' legacy for another season alongside our partners at CBS Studios and The CW. We can't wait to make Season 4 bigger and better than ever and to lasso even more fans into the 'Walker' family. Let's ride!"