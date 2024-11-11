Posted in: CW, TV | Tagged: lex luthor, superman, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Keeps Game-Changing Moments Coming (SPOILERS)

The final season of CW's Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch-starring Superman & Lois just hit viewers with a major game-changing moment.

We knew that the CW's Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Michael Cudlitz, Michael Bishop, and Alex Garfin-starring Superman & Lois was going to be swinging for the fences in some very big ways during the fourth and finale season – but they've been going above and beyond. After six episodes, we thought the show would take a breather – but "A Regular Guy" proved us wrong in a very big way. Just to be clear, the potential situation involving Chrissy (Sofia Hasmik), Lex (Michael Cudlitz), and The Smallville Gazette, and the moments between Lois (Tulloch), Clark (Hoechlin), and Jimmy Olsen (Douglas Smith) are more than enough to make this an excellent chapter – but it's the game-changing moment involving Clark, Superman, and the concept of a secret identity that we're looking at for this update. From this point forward, we're throwing on the "MAJOR SPOILERS AHEAD!" sign and throwing down an image spoiler buffer before diving into a recap of the moment fans will be beating until next week's episode.

Even heading into tonight's episode, it was clear that a lot of folks suspected that Clark, Jonathan (Bishop), and Jordan (Garfin) – an issue that was beginning to play out in some very dangerous ways for the boys and they're being players on the Smallville Crows. But the dangers get dialed up to a "Spinal Tap"-loving 11 when Emmitt Pergande (Adrian Glynn McMorran) returns. Knowing full well who Clark really is (thanks for nothing, Lex), the father of Candice (Samantha Di Francesco) attempts to get Clark to reveal his identity to the folks in the Smallville diner – threatening to shoot Clark to prove his point. Faced with having to choose between remaining Clark Kent and putting lives at risk and becoming Superman to save innocents from harm… do we really need to tell you what Clark chose? We're talking costume reveal and a whole lot of do-gooding.

But with that much toothpaste out of the tube, it's time for Lois, Clark, Jonathan, and Jordan to have a serious talk about where things stand regarding his secret identity. At this point, what with everything that's gone down with being killed by Doomsday, Lex's machinations, Jordan and Jonathan both having powers and now the incident at the diner, Clark sees his keeping a secret identity as becoming more of a burden on the family than the level of protection that it used to be. Helping boost his case were the boys, who expressed how they didn't want to spend their lives lying to those they love and care for. With that, the family makes the decision that Clark will reveal his identity to the world, which he does via an interview with The Daily Planet. From here, we don't want to ruin what went down, but the CW was kind enough to share the clip (which you can check out above).

