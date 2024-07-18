Posted in: CW, Preview, TV | Tagged: cw, preview, season 4, superman & lois

Superman & Lois Look This Friday: Poster Teases Bad News for World

With a teaser/trailer for the fourth and final season of CW's Superman & Lois set for Friday, here's a very ominous new key art poster.

Earlier this month, we learned that the fourth and final season of CW's Elizabeth Tulloch, Tyler Hoechlin, Michael Bishop, Alex Garfin & Michael Cudlitz-starring Superman & Lois would be getting the Hall H treatment during this year's San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2024. With the fourth and final season set for a two-hour return on Thursday, October 17th, Tulloch, Hoechlin, and EPs Todd Helbing & Brent Fletcher will be on hand on Saturday, July 27th, for a panel that includes a special video presentation as well as a Q&A session – and yes, that will also include a screening of an exclusive trailer. In addition, the official SDCC schedule included the following overview: "Following an action-packed and dramatic season three finale, the Kent family continues their fight against their biggest enemies in the upcoming final season. With Lois still reeling from her battle with cancer and Lex Luthor and his proxy Bizzarro-turned-Doomsday still a threat to Smallville and Superman, viewers are left hanging on edge amid this epic intergalactic battle in space."

Well, it looks like we're going to be getting some answers – and more questions – on Friday, July 18th, with what will most likely be a teaser of what's to come. But just to make sure the show sets an ominous tone, they released a key art poster of a torn Superman cape floating in space – and in the tweet/x it was attached to was this: "What is a world without Superman?" Uh-oh…

Heading into the final season, the series faces an abbreviated episode count (10 episodes), reductions to the production's budget & writers' room, and departures of series regulars Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wolé Parks, Tayler Buck & Sofia Hasmik (though most are expected to appear in some capacity). Yvonne Chapman (Kung Fu, Avatar: The Last Airbender) has joined the cast as Amanda McCoy, a trusted ally of Cudlitz's Lex Luthor. CW's Superman & Lois is expected to kick off its final season sometime this fall. Douglas Smith (Big Love, Clarice) has been cast as Daily Planet photographer Jimmy Olsen, an extroverted 20-something known for being the 'life of the party' around the office. Despite being work colleagues with Clark, he's been unable to get him out of his 'awkward' shell. Unaware of Clark's super-secret, Jimmy's still determined to become his pal.

